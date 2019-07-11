Seashell Swing Trade follow trend.



Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs

Best timeframes M15 and H1

Signal on close of a bar.



Indicator strategies

1. Use the arrows to change the color of the bars according to the Trade Direction in the left corner.

2. Use of the color changes of the bars in the same direction with respect to the Trade Direction in the left corner.

3. Use of Trade Direction changes in the left corner.

No Settings