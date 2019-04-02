Advanced Trend Finder
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 April 2019
- Activations: 10
Advanced Trend Finder follow trend. Color change trend changed.
Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs
Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY
Signal on close of a bar.
DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint.
DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate
Settings
SoundOn : true/false
EmailOn : true/false
PushNotificationOn : true/false
ver 1.1 update notes:
Added Alert Arrow
Added Alert Pop-up window
Added Alert Email
Added Alert Phone Push Notification
ver 1.1 update notes:
Alert fixed