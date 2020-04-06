TriAxis Master EA

  • TriAxis Master EA – Smarter Trading, Less Stress

TriAxis Master EA is a SEMI_AUTOMATED trading system designed for traders who want precision, flexibility, and a bit of sanity left at the end of the week. It combines trend logic, momentum filters, and a sophisticated layered-entry engine to help you scale into the market with control—not chaos.

The key here is "SEMI_AUTOMATED". Yes, the expert advisor can work in a fully automated mode but this is not the intent of it. Look at it as a very sophisticated tool, that would save you hours in front of the computer waiting for the perfect entry setup and will increase your profitability by automating the exits.

Whether you’re a hands-on trader or you prefer to let the robot do the heavy lifting while you “supervise,” TriAxis adapts to your style. You set the conditions; it handles the complex management.

Key Features (a.k.a. The Fun Stuff)

  • Bidirectional Trading (Hedging Mode)

Trade long and short sequences simultaneously—fully independent, fully controlled.

It’s like having two traders working for you, except they don’t argue.

  • NO_LOSS Scalping Mode

Set targetProfitPct = 0 and TriAxis becomes a fast, incremental scalper.

Perfect for collecting small gains while pretending you’re a market ninja.

  • Cascading Entry Strategy

Build a controlled position ladder as the market moves. Great for buying dips, selling rallies, and looking like you planned it that way all along.

  • Modified Martingale (Smart Laddering)

No doubling, no gambling.

TriAxis increases spacing progressively and lot size gradually, creating smoother recovery and controlled exposure.

A “grown-up” version of martingale.

  • Single-Trade Mode

Turn off scaling and use TriAxis as a high-end trade manager.

You pick the entry → TriAxis handles the exits, trailing stops, and risk logic.

  • Breakthrough Trading

Draw a line. When price breaks it, the EA enters.

It’s breakout trading… but without the emotional damage.

  • Trendline & Horizontal Trailing Stops

Place a stop line and TriAxis will enforce it.

The moment price closes beyond your line, the EA closes the sequence.

You draw the line; TriAxis does the dirty work.

  • Dynamic or Manual Exits

Exit by % gain, incremental targets, or your own TP/SL lines.

Everything stays visual, clean, and fully under your control.

 CONTROL PANEL (Because Buttons Make Life Better)

TriAxis includes a clean on-chart control center:

  • LONG / SHORT toggles — run one or both directions.
  • AUTO mode — full automation with one click.
  • Close LONG / Close SHORT — emergency brakes for each side.
  • Filter Buttons (if selected):
    • maCLOSE – Price must be above MA for Long and below MA for short positions
    • maDIR – MA must slope UP for Long or DOWN for Short
    • stocLEVEL – Stochastic must be below OS level for Long or above OB levels for Short
    • stocDIR – Stochastic must go UP for Long or DOWN for Short
      Mix them like ingredients in a trading cocktail.
  • Multi-Timeframe Stochastics — run the EA on M15 but read Stoch from H1/H4.
    Because sometimes the bigger timeframe knows better… and ignores your feelings completely.

⚙️ Input Settings (Full Customization, Zero Mystery)

  • maxOpenStopPositions – max breakout entries
  • maxOpenLimitPositions – max pullback entries
  • increment – spacing between stop positions in pips (Limit positions are calculated automatically)
  • orderComment – personalize your trades
  • minLotSize – smallest allowed lot
  • lotX – microlots per $1000 for scaling logic
  • targetProfitPct – profit target (% of balance)
  • tpIncrementX – take profit in increments
  • riskPercent – risk-based sizing (only applicable if stop loss > 0)
  • useStopLoss – higher time frame Heiken Ashi stop
  • useOHLC – OHLC-based entry logic for safer laddering
  • tpLineSafetyZone – buffer near TP lines
  • haSLtimeFrame – timeframe for HA trailing
  • maPeriod / maType – MA filter settings
  • stocPeriod / stocSlowing / stocLevel – Stochastic parameters
  • Line Names – assign custom TP, SL, or entry lines
  • showComments / showIndValues – on-chart info toggles
  • customMagic – separate TriAxis from other EAs

If it matters, you can adjust it.

💬 Final Note

TriAxis Master EA is built for traders who want more control, more clarity, and less “why did I do that?” moments.
It won’t fix your sleep schedule, but it will make your trading workflow a whole lot cleaner.

 


