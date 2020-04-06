TriAxis Master EA – Smarter Trading, Less Stress

TriAxis Master EA is a SEMI_AUTOMATED trading system designed for traders who want precision, flexibility, and a bit of sanity left at the end of the week. It combines trend logic, momentum filters, and a sophisticated layered-entry engine to help you scale into the market with control—not chaos. The key here is "SEMI_AUTOMATED". Yes, the expert advisor can work in a fully automated mode but this is not the intent of it. Look at it as a very sophisticated tool, that would save you hours in front of the computer waiting for the perfect entry setup and will increase your profitability by automating the exits.

Whether you’re a hands-on trader or you prefer to let the robot do the heavy lifting while you “supervise,” TriAxis adapts to your style. You set the conditions; it handles the complex management.

Key Features (a.k.a. The Fun Stuff)

Bidirectional Trading (Hedging Mode)

Trade long and short sequences simultaneously—fully independent, fully controlled. It’s like having two traders working for you, except they don’t argue.

NO_LOSS Scalping Mode

Set targetProfitPct = 0 and TriAxis becomes a fast, incremental scalper. Perfect for collecting small gains while pretending you’re a market ninja.

Cascading Entry Strategy

Build a controlled position ladder as the market moves. Great for buying dips, selling rallies, and looking like you planned it that way all along.

Modified Martingale (Smart Laddering)

No doubling, no gambling. TriAxis increases spacing progressively and lot size gradually, creating smoother recovery and controlled exposure. A “grown-up” version of martingale.

Single-Trade Mode

Turn off scaling and use TriAxis as a high-end trade manager. You pick the entry → TriAxis handles the exits, trailing stops, and risk logic.

Breakthrough Trading

Draw a line. When price breaks it, the EA enters. It’s breakout trading… but without the emotional damage.

Trendline & Horizontal Trailing Stops

Place a stop line and TriAxis will enforce it. The moment price closes beyond your line, the EA closes the sequence. You draw the line; TriAxis does the dirty work.

Dynamic or Manual Exits

Exit by % gain, incremental targets, or your own TP/SL lines. Everything stays visual, clean, and fully under your control.

CONTROL PANEL (Because Buttons Make Life Better)

TriAxis includes a clean on-chart control center:

LONG / SHORT toggles — run one or both directions.

— run one or both directions. AUTO mode — full automation with one click.

— full automation with one click. Close LONG / Close SHORT — emergency brakes for each side.

— emergency brakes for each side. Filter Buttons (if selected):

maCLOSE – Price must be above MA for Long and below MA for short positions

– Price must be above MA for Long and below MA for short positions

maDIR – MA must slope UP for Long or DOWN for Short

– MA must slope UP for Long or DOWN for Short

stocLEVEL – Stochastic must be below OS level for Long or above OB levels for Short

– Stochastic must be below OS level for Long or above OB levels for Short

stocDIR – Stochastic must go UP for Long or DOWN for Short

Mix them like ingredients in a trading cocktail.

– Stochastic must go UP for Long or DOWN for Short Mix them like ingredients in a trading cocktail. Multi-Timeframe Stochastics — run the EA on M15 but read Stoch from H1/H4.

Because sometimes the bigger timeframe knows better… and ignores your feelings completely.

⚙️ Input Settings (Full Customization, Zero Mystery)

maxOpenStopPositions – max breakout entries

– max breakout entries maxOpenLimitPositions – max pullback entries

– max pullback entries increment – spacing between stop positions in pips (Limit positions are calculated automatically)

– spacing between stop positions in pips (Limit positions are calculated automatically) orderComment – personalize your trades

– personalize your trades minLotSize – smallest allowed lot

– smallest allowed lot lotX – microlots per $1000 for scaling logic

– microlots per $1000 for scaling logic targetProfitPct – profit target (% of balance)

– profit target (% of balance) tpIncrementX – take profit in increments

– take profit in increments riskPercent – risk-based sizing (only applicable if stop loss > 0)

– risk-based sizing (only applicable if stop loss > 0) useStopLoss – higher time frame Heiken Ashi stop

– higher time frame Heiken Ashi stop useOHLC – OHLC-based entry logic for safer laddering

– OHLC-based entry logic for safer laddering tpLineSafetyZone – buffer near TP lines

– buffer near TP lines haSLtimeFrame – timeframe for HA trailing

– timeframe for HA trailing maPeriod / maType – MA filter settings

– MA filter settings stocPeriod / stocSlowing / stocLevel – Stochastic parameters

– Stochastic parameters Line Names – assign custom TP, SL, or entry lines

– assign custom TP, SL, or entry lines showComments / showIndValues – on-chart info toggles

– on-chart info toggles customMagic – separate TriAxis from other EAs

If it matters, you can adjust it.

💬 Final Note

TriAxis Master EA is built for traders who want more control, more clarity, and less “why did I do that?” moments.

It won’t fix your sleep schedule, but it will make your trading workflow a whole lot cleaner.