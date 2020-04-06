TriAxis Master EA
- Experts
- Ognian S Dimitrov
- Version: 3.72
- Activations: 5
- TriAxis Master EA – Smarter Trading, Less Stress
TriAxis Master EA is a SEMI_AUTOMATED trading system designed for traders who want precision, flexibility, and a bit of sanity left at the end of the week. It combines trend logic, momentum filters, and a sophisticated layered-entry engine to help you scale into the market with control—not chaos.
The key here is "SEMI_AUTOMATED". Yes, the expert advisor can work in a fully automated mode but this is not the intent of it. Look at it as a very sophisticated tool, that would save you hours in front of the computer waiting for the perfect entry setup and will increase your profitability by automating the exits.
Whether you’re a hands-on trader or you prefer to let the robot do the heavy lifting while you “supervise,” TriAxis adapts to your style. You set the conditions; it handles the complex management.
Key Features (a.k.a. The Fun Stuff)
- Bidirectional Trading (Hedging Mode)
Trade long and short sequences simultaneously—fully independent, fully controlled.
It’s like having two traders working for you, except they don’t argue.
- NO_LOSS Scalping Mode
Set targetProfitPct = 0 and TriAxis becomes a fast, incremental scalper.
Perfect for collecting small gains while pretending you’re a market ninja.
- Cascading Entry Strategy
Build a controlled position ladder as the market moves. Great for buying dips, selling rallies, and looking like you planned it that way all along.
- Modified Martingale (Smart Laddering)
No doubling, no gambling.
TriAxis increases spacing progressively and lot size gradually, creating smoother recovery and controlled exposure.
A “grown-up” version of martingale.
- Single-Trade Mode
Turn off scaling and use TriAxis as a high-end trade manager.
You pick the entry → TriAxis handles the exits, trailing stops, and risk logic.
- Breakthrough Trading
Draw a line. When price breaks it, the EA enters.
It’s breakout trading… but without the emotional damage.
- Trendline & Horizontal Trailing Stops
Place a stop line and TriAxis will enforce it.
The moment price closes beyond your line, the EA closes the sequence.
You draw the line; TriAxis does the dirty work.
- Dynamic or Manual Exits
Exit by % gain, incremental targets, or your own TP/SL lines.
Everything stays visual, clean, and fully under your control.
CONTROL PANEL (Because Buttons Make Life Better)
TriAxis includes a clean on-chart control center:
- LONG / SHORT toggles — run one or both directions.
- AUTO mode — full automation with one click.
- Close LONG / Close SHORT — emergency brakes for each side.
- Filter Buttons (if selected):
- maCLOSE – Price must be above MA for Long and below MA for short positions
- maDIR – MA must slope UP for Long or DOWN for Short
- stocLEVEL – Stochastic must be below OS level for Long or above OB levels for Short
- stocDIR – Stochastic must go UP for Long or DOWN for Short
Mix them like ingredients in a trading cocktail.
- Multi-Timeframe Stochastics — run the EA on M15 but read Stoch from H1/H4.
Because sometimes the bigger timeframe knows better… and ignores your feelings completely.
⚙️ Input Settings (Full Customization, Zero Mystery)
- maxOpenStopPositions – max breakout entries
- maxOpenLimitPositions – max pullback entries
- increment – spacing between stop positions in pips (Limit positions are calculated automatically)
- orderComment – personalize your trades
- minLotSize – smallest allowed lot
- lotX – microlots per $1000 for scaling logic
- targetProfitPct – profit target (% of balance)
- tpIncrementX – take profit in increments
- riskPercent – risk-based sizing (only applicable if stop loss > 0)
- useStopLoss – higher time frame Heiken Ashi stop
- useOHLC – OHLC-based entry logic for safer laddering
- tpLineSafetyZone – buffer near TP lines
- haSLtimeFrame – timeframe for HA trailing
- maPeriod / maType – MA filter settings
- stocPeriod / stocSlowing / stocLevel – Stochastic parameters
- Line Names – assign custom TP, SL, or entry lines
- showComments / showIndValues – on-chart info toggles
- customMagic – separate TriAxis from other EAs
If it matters, you can adjust it.
💬 Final Note
TriAxis Master EA is built for traders who want more control, more clarity, and less “why did I do that?” moments.
It won’t fix your sleep schedule, but it will make your trading workflow a whole lot cleaner.