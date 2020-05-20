Nexxt
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Nexxt Indicator
This indicator shows you trend and also how strenght it is together.
You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()
BlueBuffer is in the buffer ( 0 ) and GoldBuffer is in the buffer ( 1 )
there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.
Best Results are in M15 , H1 and H4 ( depends on currencies )
you can test it and optimize it .
Input Parameters:
Nexxt1: default is 7
Nexxt2: default is 14