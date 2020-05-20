Nexxt Indicator

This indicator shows you trend and also how strenght it is together.

You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()

BlueBuffer is in the buffer ( 0 ) and GoldBuffer is in the buffer ( 1 )

there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.

Best Results are in M15 , H1 and H4 ( depends on currencies )

you can test it and optimize it .

Input Parameters:

Nexxt1: default is 7

Nexxt2: default is 14