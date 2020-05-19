Rise or fall volumes MT5

A trader cannot always discover what the last closed bar is by volume. This EA, analyzing all volumes inside this bar, can more accurately predict the behavior of large players in the market. In the settings, you can make different ways to determine the volume for growth, or for falling. This adviser can not only trade, but also visually display what volumes were inside the bar (for buying or selling). In addition, it has enough settings so that you can optimize the parameters for almost any account, currency pair and timeframe.



