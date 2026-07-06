RiskFrame Trade Manager MT5

Shape the trade plan around the chart. Size it from risk, check it before sending, and manage the resulting position from the same workspace.

RiskFrame is a manual trade-planning, execution and position-management utility for discretionary MetaTrader 5 traders. Its central workflow is a flexible Visual Trade Plan that can be positioned, resized and flipped around the area you are analysing instead of forcing the chart to fit around the panel.

Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit and optional TP2 remain visible before execution. Exact price tags stay outside the plan body, while the information plaques can be placed on either side and the plan can extend away from them. RiskFrame calculates position size from Risk%, keeps TP linked to RR when selected, displays planned risk, reward and margin, checks known pre-send conditions, and manages the resulting position from the same interface.