Ai Breakout X
- Experts
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:
To ensure complete transparency, I provide access to a live investor account,
allowing you to monitor its performance in real time without any manipulation.
Be sure to contact me after purchase to receive the Expert Advisor installation guide!
We strongly recommend letting us install the Expert Advisor for you. Simply send us your VPS credentials, and we will perform a proper installation.
Ai Breakout X — Your ultimate gold trading assistant.
A fully automated Expert Advisor requiring no extra configuration, designed to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is based on breaking through key levels (fast scalping).
This is a real trading algorithm. The result — a highly stable equity curve.
Recommendations:
- Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Trading leverage: 1:20
- Broker: Any broker with tight spreads
- VPS: Use a VPS to keep the Expert Advisor running 24/7.
Limited price $499 for first 10 sales only.
Risk warning: Trading carries significant risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before trading with real money.
Happy trading!