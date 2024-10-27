Track All Gains RJS MT5

This Program will not execute any trades!

Works on any chart and any time frame!

This is the MT5 version.
MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125500?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description

This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time.

The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day.
The weekly resests back to zero at open of a new market open week
The monthly resets back to zero at open of a new market open month.
The yearly resets back to zero at open of a new market open year.
After each respective reset it will use your current equity at market open.

This Program is intended to help you track your possitive or negative gains. Helping you make more informed trading decisions.

I also have a very exciting new trading program which has the (Track all Gains RJS) incorparated and will seek to always been in a trade!! (Continuous Trading RJS) Follow this link to find out more! :
MT4 version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125471?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

MT5 version = Coming soon


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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Track Daily Gains RJS MT5
Robert Jasinski-sherer
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This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT5 version. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125496?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for
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Track Daily Gains RJS
Robert Jasinski-sherer
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This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT4 version. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125600?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for future calc
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Continuous Trading RJS
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Experts
This Ea is for MT4 only, if you want the Mt5 version follow this link: Coming Soon. PLEASE READ THE WHOLE DESCRITPION BEFORE USE! This Ea will work on any symbol, and any time frame. The program comes set up to my preferences to trade Spot crude (WTI, oil) on a 1 min time frame.  To use my reccomended setting just turn risk managment to true as well as breakeven to true. If you start using this EA, please wait to turn on autotrading until the days finish trading is over 22:00 as program states,
Track All Gains RJS
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT4 version. MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125598?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. The weekly resests back to zero at open of a new mar
RJS Trade Copier
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
RJS Trade Copier: High-Speed Hybrid Sync Pro RJS Trade Copier   is a professional-grade, ultra-low latency synchronization tool designed for traders managing multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Whether you are scaling a   $400k Prop Firm account   (FTMO, Topstep, etc.) or managing private investor capital, RJS provides a seamless, "set-and-forget" mirroring experience. Built with proprietary   Zero-Path Technology , RJS bypasses the common freezing, lag, and complex setup issues found in tradition
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