Quant Apple Scavenger

Quant Scavenger FBS – Apple Series EA

Overview

Quant Scavenger – Apple Series EA is the first release in a structured series of single-asset, ML-based quantitative Expert Advisors.

Each EA in the series is dedicated to one broker-offered asset only. This edition is specifically built for trading Apple Inc. (AAPL CFD).

The embedded quantitative model is trained exclusively on H1 (1-hour timeframe) data. It is not a multi-timeframe system and is designed to operate on H1 only.

Core Design Principles

  • Single asset, single timeframe specialization
  • An ensemble of four independently trained model types — CatBoost, XGBoost, Gradient Boosting, and LightGBM — vote on trade direction. A trade only fires when a configurable minimum number of models agree, reducing single-model overfit risk.
  • A Follow-the-Leader style selection policy periodically re-scores which model combination has performed best on recent closed trades (by win rate, Sharpe, or Sortino) and can reallocate to a different combination live — the system is not statically frozen at purchase time.
  • Stop-loss distance is derived from MAE/MFE analysis on historical trades (how far winning and losing trades actually moved before resolving), rather than an arbitrary fixed-multiple stop.
  • Optional signal gates (confidence threshold, gap size, session hour) let you tighten entry conditions beyond the base ensemble vote.
  • Quantitative, model-driven entries with a fixed holding-period exit — not a discretionary TP/SL chase.
  • Portfolio-based risk allocation
  • Structured, non-scalping execution

This EA is not a generalized multi-market robot. It is engineered specifically for Apple CFD price structure.

Model & Updates

The quantitative model:

  • Is trained on historical H1 data using a walk-forward validation methodology, with evaluation designed to avoid the accuracy inflation that comes from overlapping test windows
  • Uses structured feature inputs derived from price behavior
  • Is embedded into the EA logic via ONNX for fast in-EA inference
  • Is reviewed and retrained 

Monthly/yearly updates allow:

  • Adaptation to evolving volatility regimes
  • Recalibration to structural market changes
  • Improved robustness over time

Each update reflects refreshed training and optimization based on recent market data. 

Verified Performance

The performance are verified for FBS only, due to data availability.

Broker Consideration

Primary optimization performed using FBS CFD data.

Because quantitative systems are sensitive to tick data differences, spread structure, and execution model — and most CFD brokers are also market makers — backtesting on your own broker is recommended before live deployment.

Risk sizing (stop-loss/take-profit) is defined in fixed USD amounts rather than raw price points, so behavior stays consistent across brokers with different tick sizes. A USD-denominated account is assumed for the default risk settings; non-USD accounts should re-check position sizing before going live.

The MAE and MFE analysis advise 600 points as stop loss.

Trading Conditions

  • Required timeframe: H1 only
  • Minimum deposit: 350$ advised; a cent account is a reasonable alternative if you're not ready to commit that amount
  • Instrument: Apple CFD (AAPL)

Not designed for:

  • M1/M5 scalping
  • Multi-timeframe stacking
  • Multi-asset trading inside one EA

Inputs

Risk Management

  • max_lot — hard ceiling on position size regardless of other sizing settings
  • base_lot — starting lot size for fixed-lot mode
  • tpl_usd / sll_usd — take-profit and stop-loss expressed as a fixed USD amount per trade, broker-agnostic

Position Sizing

  • fraction_of_account — percentage of account equity used for dynamic position sizing. Not implemented yet
  • Fix_Lot_Mode — if true, a constant lot size is used instead of dynamic sizing.
  • Fix_Lot — used only when Fix_Lot_Mode = true . If set to 0, the broker's minimum lot size is used.

Model Configuration

  • EnsembleMask — which of the four models are active in the voting pool
  • EnsembleMinAgree — minimum number of active models that must agree before a trade fires (0 = full consensus required)
  • UseLazyFTL / UseLazyFTLModel — enable adaptive pair/model reallocation

Signal Gates (all optional, off by default unless noted)

  • UseConfGate / ConfThreshold — only trade when ensemble confidence exceeds this level, ideal value from calibration lies between 0.55 and 0.58 for higher accuracy
  • UseGapGate / GapGate — filter entries by opening gap size
  • UseHourGate — restrict trading to specific session hours


Trial Version

Contact Me if you have broker in mind and want a free demo.

Operational Notes

  • Not intended to guarantee immediate profits
  • Not immune to market shocks or slippage
  • Manual supervision during major news events is advisable
  • Past performance, whether backtested or live, does not guarantee future results

Series Structure

The Quant Scavenger Series will expand to include one EA per asset, each trained and updated independently. This Apple Series edition is the first in that structure.

Support

Contact me at frankmichel022@gmail.com — or https://www.mql5.com/en/users/frankmichel022-gmail , if you went through the trouble of downloading this, you might as well write the developer for suggestions.

Recommended products
Xauxag panel gestion mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Experts
XAU/XAG Panel Gestion Introduction Gold (XAU) vs. Silver (XAG) arbitrage is a cornerstone strategy for hedge funds and institutional traders. This professional-grade panel for MetaTrader 5 provides an all-in-one control station to exploit correlation gaps and relative strength between these two precious metals. Designed for surgical precision, it automates complex ratio calculations and risk management to ensure flawless execution. 1. Dual-Leg Trading System (Arbitrage) Unlike standard directio
DYJ Dynamic StopLimit Engine
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ Dynamic Stop-Limit Engine is an intelligent entry execution engine designed for automated trading systems. By dynamically combining Stop and Limit mechanisms, it strictly constrains execution prices only after a valid price trigger has been confirmed. The engine focuses on addressing common issues in high-volatility markets, such as slippage, abnormal spread expansion, and uncontrolled executions, ensuring that every trade is executed within an acceptable price range—or deliberately skipped
TrendCore Adaptives FX5
Sabina Fik
Experts
TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX   is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions. Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to a
Chinggey Untung
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Chinggey Untung is an institutional-grade multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines a neural trend engine with a quantum matrix recovery system to manage market volatility with absolute technical precision. The system utilizes a statistical 3-vector correlation matrix to monitor market imbalances and applies a capital protection circuit to safeguard equity during high-impact events. Main Strategy Features Neural Trend Analysis : Employs high-speed moving a
FREE
Terminator Genisys
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
TERMINATOR GENISYS HFT (High Frequency Trading - Ai Algorithm Robot) Extreme-design for EURUSD on the 5Min charts for max profit. (other pairs incluse GBPUSD, EURJPY and other pairs with similar time-frames ) Introducing the ' Terminator Genisys ' Expert Advisor   The   Terminator Genisys  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver great performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic expe
Power Bank mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Power Bank EA is a trend following system based on CCI Channel indicator that helps traders identify trend direction, overbought/oversold zones, and potential breakout areas using channel bands.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad including xauusd on m15 t
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
Sinaleiro Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Sinaleiro Trader é o robô de daytrade que usa multiníveis de acordo com a abertura do dia. Assim, a cada rompimento dos níveis, o robô emite ordens de compra ou venda, de acordo com a tendência. Os stops podem ser fixos ou dinâmicos de acordo com os níveis. É possível configurar a distância do sinaleiro, bem como horários de trades e dias da semana. Alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Miranda Ice EA Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Miranada ICe Ea for mt5 is strong multi strategy trading bot it has many super options on parameters that will help you for perfect trades hitting targets and low drawdown control also it has symbol loop to help you open one chart and make that on and choose racon strategy but make number of trades on and make it as you like  3 and make your lot size and run ea also if you want any symbol you can apply on chart but if you like to trade many pairs same time as I did in screenshot open one chart a
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Sidus EA
Elizabeth Mwende Murithi
Experts
SIDUS EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around the classic SIDUS trading method , combining four moving averages to identify high-probability trend entries with precision. Designed for traders who want a robust, rules-based system with professional-grade risk management built in from the ground up. How It Works The EA uses two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 18 and EMA 28) to define the trend "cloud," and two Weighted Moving Averages (WMA 5 and WMA 8) as fast signal lines. Entries ar
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
MA Horizon MTF
Bunsatoru Kikuchi
Indicators
This indicator allows you to display specified Moving Averages (MAs) across multiple timeframes on a single chart. By defining your desired MAs in the settings, they will be consistently displayed in multi-timeframe (MTF) regardless of the current chart timeframe you switch to. You can freely customize the timeframe for each MA and toggle their visibility individually via the settings. When an MA goes off-screen, its label is pinned to the top or bottom edge of the chart. This allows you to ins
Rise or fall volumes MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Experts
A trader cannot always discover what the last closed bar is by volume. This EA, analyzing all volumes inside this bar, can more accurately predict the behavior of large players in the market. In the settings, you can make different ways to determine the volume for growth, or for falling. This adviser can not only trade, but also visually display what volumes were inside the bar (for buying or selling). In addition, it has enough settings so that you can optimize the parameters for almost any ac
Armani Pro Quantitative
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Armani Pro is a multi-timeframe trading system for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes institutional market structure on H4, H1, and M15 charts. The system uses a scoring mechanism to evaluate trade conditions and only triggers trades when the predefined criteria are met across all timeframes. Main Strategy Logic The strategy is based on institutional alignment. It identifies the primary trend on the H4 timeframe. Once a trend is established, the system looks for confirmation on the H1 chart. The M15 time
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Ai Breakout X
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT: To ensure complete transparency, I provide access to a live investor account, allowing you to monitor its performance in real time without any manipulation. Only 1 order Stop-loss: 200 pips Take-profit: 2500 pips Trailing start: 200 pips LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD   Soon! Be sure to contact me after purchase to receive the Expert Advisor installation guide! We strongly recommend letting us install the Expert Advisor for you. Simply send us your VPS credentials,
Godfx Executioner
Tan Siow Yee
Utilities
Product Description: GODFX EXECUTIONER v1.00 Take Control of Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Precision. The GODFX Executioner is not just a trade manager; it is a professional-grade command center for MetaTrader 5. Designed for scalpers and day traders who demand speed, it combines advanced risk management with intuitive visual tools to ensure you never have to calculate a lot size or fumble with orders again. Key Features: Dynamic Visual Planning: Drag-and-drop SL and TP lines on y
FREE
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Experts
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
Precision Data Extractor EMA
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the Precision Data Extractor: EMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data— Exponential Moving Average ( EMA )—from multiple applied prices , timeframes , and periods , then stores it in a CSV format, making it easy to feed into machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with Forex, Stocks, and
AngleMeter Pro
Gabriel Balbino De Oliveira
Indicators
Turn market slope into your greatest trading advantage! Tired of lagging and subjective indicators? AngleMeter Pro is here to revolutionize your chart analysis in MetaTrader 5. Powered by advanced trigonometry and statistical linear regression, it measures the exact trend angle in real time using a striking visual protractor with a continuous color gradient. Featuring dual-timeframe support for macro context analysis, dynamic bisection channels, an embedded normalized mini-chart, and an interact
Relentless News Guard
Loysean Mappang Bandaay
Utilities
Relentless News Guard — Free Economic Calendar and News Warning Panel for MetaTrader 5 Relentless News Guard is a free, on-chart economic calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. It shows the upcoming high-impact news events for the currencies you trade, with a live countdown and a clear on-chart status, so you know when to stay out of the market before you place a trade. It reads the built-in MetaTrader 5 economic calendar and shows a plain status for the current symbol: ok to trade, news approaching
FREE
MAKO Vector
Danillo Boni Vitti
Utilities
MAKO Vector MAKO Vector is a read-only market-state utility for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes the symbol and timeframe of the current chart and presents the current structural condition in a compact visual panel. The utility does not open, close, or modify trades. It does not manage orders, positions, stop losses, take profits, or account risk. Its purpose is to provide a clear description of the market structure currently visible on the chart. Market State MAKO Vector classifies the current chart i
FREE
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Bitcoin Timer MA
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile I recommend testing it on a demo account for three months in a VPS ( If you want me to recommend a VPS for this robot, you can send me a direct message)  so you can adjust it to your needs.Remember that this robot is a tool, not a proven strategy tested for years. For that i recommend you Gold Trend Swing This robot is based on opening operations only at a certain time set by the user. 3. Critical Input Parameters Parameter Default Value Explanati
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Quant Scavenger Nasdaq Exness
Frank Michel Noughue Lemoupa
Experts
Exness Quant Scavenger – Nasdaq USTECm EA Overview Exness Quant Scavenger – Nasdaq USTECm EA is a single-asset, machine learning–driven quantitative Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for trading: USTECm (Nasdaq CFD) on Exness This system is not multi-asset and not generalized. It is built specifically for the structural behavior of the Nasdaq index CFD (USTECm symbol) as provided by Exness. The embedded quantitative model is trained exclusively on: H1 (1-hour timeframe) data It is not a mult
Quant Scavenger Gold Fbs
Frank Michel Noughue Lemoupa
Experts
Quant Scavenger FBS – Gold Series EA Overview Contact me at   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/frankmichel022-gmail  for demo or live inquiries, your feedback matters. Quant Scavenger – Gold Series EA is part of a structured series of single-asset, ML-based quantitative Expert Advisors. Each EA in the series is dedicated to one broker-offered asset only. This edition is specifically built for trading Gold (XAUUSD CFD). The embedded quantitative model is trained exclusively on H1 (1-hour timeframe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review