Moving Average of Momentum

This indicator shows you trend and also how strenght it is together.

You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()

Momentum is in the buffer ( 0 ) and moving average is in the buffer ( 1 )

there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.

you can test it and optimize it .

Input Parameters:

MomentumPeriod: default is 40

SignalMaPeriod : default is 28

SignalMAMode : default is SSMA



