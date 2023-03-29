MaMom
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.11
- Updated: 29 March 2023
- Activations: 5
Moving Average of Momentum
This indicator shows you trend and also how strenght it is together.
You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()
Momentum is in the buffer ( 0 ) and moving average is in the buffer ( 1 )
there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.
you can test it and optimize it .
Input Parameters:
MomentumPeriod: default is 40
SignalMaPeriod : default is 28
SignalMAMode : default is SSMA