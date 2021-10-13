Moving Wizard

Moving Wizard indicator will guide you to work with Trend and give pure Entry point depending on crossing on the chart it work on all currency and all Timeframe you can use it daily or scalping or swing its good with all and This indicator you can make it your strategy  i work on it on H1 Timframe and make a good money you can take alook on it and you see a great resault on chart 

.Gold moving is to Know the Trend of price other moving below it mean we looking to sell orders . if above it we looking for a Buy orders

.Red  and Blue we wait across happen to take an entry point and we already know the Direction from Gold moving 

we take an order when Blue Moving cross Red moving 

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Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
this indicator is the way to get success entery point it give you the movement of market  this indicator build base on Artificial intelligent of mix algorithms   work on all time frames and all pairs important thing you need to take alook  on the signals on high time frame then apply the signals of lowest time frame (always take the first Arrow after close the candle on the chart  ) example if you want enter order on H1 time frame go take alook on D1 time frame and see the signalsit will tell
MTF Moving Averge
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
multi timeframe moving average indicator will give you the right Direction of the market on the higher time frame according to the setting of moving average  (Displays a higher timeframe moving average on a lower timeframe chart) MA Timeframe should be greater or equal to the chart timeframe working on all pairs and on all timeframe you can use it in scalping or intraday or swing
Candle Arrow
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
Candle Arrow indicator give you the power of the candle when you see the Arrow on Chart that mean a price Action will happen soon so important thing you must draw the supply and demand area on the chart and the wait the Signal Appear with Candle you must wait until candle close and i advice you take look on higher timefram then back to smaller timeframe it will give you a good entry point 
Trend Level
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
Forex Indicator Price Movement Level with Trend Alerts. This indicator will write value degrees of the latest position of price at the current Timeframes according to the Daily price movement, and when position and condition of trend status was changed the indicator will give an alerts. you can depend on this indicator to take order with strong entry point and good level of movement
JR Trend
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
with JR Trend you will able to enter and exit every trade with just a signals appear no need for any strategy just flow the indicator it work on all pairs and all Timeframe i usually take a look on higher timeframe and return to the lowest  timeframe and make an order with indicator signals you can see the amazing result so you can depend only on it intraday or swing as you wish   
Volume MTF
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
volume MTF is the way to give you the Volume of currency and you will Know the trend and reflection when happen it used on scalping and entraday trading strategy with (M1....H4) Timeframe i always going take a look on higher timeframe then back to small timeframe and wait an indicator signals the setting of indicator i usually used the default just remove the arrows from setting  this indicator recommended for scalping 
Moving Wizard Mt5
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
Moving Wizard indicator will guide you to work with Trend and give pure Entry point depending on crossing on the chart it work on all currency and all Timeframe you can use it daily or scalping or swing its good with all and This indicator you can make it your strategy  i work on it on H1 Timframe and make a good money you can take alook on it and you see a great resault on chart  .Gold moving is to Know the Trend of price other moving below it mean we looking to sell orders . if above it we loo
JR Trend Mt5
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
with JR Trend you will able to enter and exit every trade with just a signals appear no need for any strategy just flow the indicator it work on all pairs and all Timeframe i usually take a look on higher timeframe and return to the lowest  timeframe and make an order with indicator signals you can see the amazing result so you can depend only on it intraday or swing as you wish 
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