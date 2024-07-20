Bento Market Structure

Overview

Automated smart money market structure identification following smart money concept and inner circle trader concept, it gives an unprecedented edge on your smart money and market structure analysis by automatically identifies valid market structure using smart money concept:

  • Identify impulsive and corrective moves
  • Identify valid pullbacks built by impulsive and corrective market moves
  • Idenitfy bearish or bullish leg and their inducements for smart money concept
  • Identify valid market structure based on inducement sweep 
  • Identify swing and internal structure
  • Identification of pull backs as liquidity pool
  • Identification of Fair Value Gap including Regular, Implied, Volume and Gap
  • Identification of Order Block based on pullback followed up by an Fair Value Gap
  • Identify Institutional Funding Candle


These are all thanks to the following unique, beautiful and performant implementation of:

  • Independent bullish and bearish market structure identification based on smart money concept
  • Contextual market structure in-control (bearish or bullish swing structure) to spot buy side and sell side liquidity  based on smart money concept
  • Configuration of premium and discount area within the structure following smart money concept

Details in Chart

Each objects rendered in your chart represents:

  • Alice Blue Rectangle: Major/Swing Bullish Structure
  • Lavender Blush  Rectangle: Major /Swing Bearish Structure
  • Lavender  Rectangle: Order Flow of Major/Swing Bullish Structure
  • Misty Rose  Rectangle: Order Flow of  Major/Swing Bearish Structure
  • Tomato/Dodger Blue Dots: located above/below shadows represents Valid Pullback within a structure
  • Fire Brick/Dodger Blue Horizontal Line: Represent Change of Character and Break of Structure
  • Tomato/Dodger Blue Rectangle: on candle(s) represents Fair Value Gap
  • Gold Rectangle: Represents Institutional Funding Candle and Order Block

Trading Strategy

  • This is a full implementation of mechanical market structure identification based on smart money concept which automatically identify pullbacks, impulsive, and correction move to build up a valid strcuture
  • Once a valid market structure is identified, then you have your dealing range (buy side and sell side extreme liquidity)
  • Within a market structure in HTF, try to locate liquidity-like pattern such as:
    • Pullbacks as liquidity pool (dots)
    • Pullbacks in premium area (50% area of dealing range)
    • Order block (pullback + fair value gap) in premium area
    • Fair value gap in premium area
    • Institutional funding candle
  • Once price hit the area:
    • Wait for a valid move to opposite direction in lower timeframe, such as M1 or M5
    • Color of visited area will then change to gray to indicate its no longer a fresh area

Good luck :)

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Cendol Bender
Gede Hendra Saputra
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Overview Cendol Bender is one of its kind of SMC/ICT market structure and market shift identification automation, it gives an unprecedented edge on your market structure analysis by automatically identifies valid market structure using smart and powerful structure mapping mechanism by following criteria: Impulsive and corrective movement of the market Identification of valid pullback across all impulsive and corrective market movement Validation of single bearish or bullish leg move Identificat
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