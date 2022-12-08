Trade Insurance Expert Advisor

Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction.

Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business.

This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.s if that is so please take manual trades.

Send an order and watch this system bring home the profit.

Be careful of the risk you use on the initial trade.

This is not a fix all your trading problems but if you use proper money management and have a substantial account size then this system can surely assist you.

You can test on 0.01 on $1,000 upward accounts to be familiar with the program.

Works great for Indices from deriv aswell.

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Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Renko Charts now have the alerts and the  Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ; Pinbar ; Marabozu and Engulfing Ba
Predator FX58 Trend MINI DashBoard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Bar Type based indicator: Enter Trades with the Confidence that higher timeframes agree. This tool will display the condition and direction bias all in one window, without need to look at the charts.  Professional Traders who do trend trading or scalping with the trend, this is a great tool to be alerted by when the asset is ready. Example: Choose any MT4 timeframe you want Daily timeframe H4 timeframe H1 timeframe Choosing your favourite moving average method: EMA 50/ EMA 100 / EMA
Predator FX58 Trend DashBoard 123
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Scanner looks at the Market watchlist and Checks to see if there are trending cases between three (3) timeframes selected by the user. The analysis can assist in finding pairs to focus on for a particular session where a trader may need to have a bias in terms of direction to place trades for a particular system which requires multiple timeframe filtration of bar momentum. 3 Main indicators are involved: Moving Average, MACD and Heiken Ashi. User is able to select timeframes available on
Renko Alerts
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Renko Charts now have the alerts, we need. There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation; Pinbar; Maubozu and Engulfing Bar The alerts may also be adjusted by settings found in the input window of the indicator.
Elite Renko
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (2)
Indicators
Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the    Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ;  Pinbar
Swing or Scalp
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Coloured price charts, generating black arrows.  User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator.  It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer.  There is an input for Alert on or off.  This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time.  It is best if the user has some experience with money management, utilising trailing stop to protect
Scalper Heiken Ashi
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.   Signal types : #1 Premium Signal- ---------------- Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction. #2 Secondary Signal   ---------------- Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour. Stochastics-Filter: ---------------- The Stochas
Scalping Predator
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Plug and play Scalpers, medium term and binary traders this one is perfect for you. This is great tool to integrate into your system. Your Pc must be very fast and contain good specs to handle these arrows. It does not repaint and paints on closed bars. It contains alerts which will post all alerts found on the chart from left to right. Can be great for binary traders and Forex scalpers.  Send me a message when you purchase, will send you additional filters if needed. Timeframe Best time frame t
Copy Trade Same Account
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Purpose: IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you. This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account, It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction. You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances. input: Copy All or By Magic Take only new trades = False; Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direct
Currency Strength Dashboard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Currency Strength Currency Strength Dashboard When it comes to currency strengths there are two standard methods to use the currency strength tool: As a trend-following tool. As a trend reversal tool. When using the currency strength meter, we analyze each currency individually rather than as currency pairs. The basic idea is to identify the strongest currency and the weakest currency so one can be able to choose the right currency pair to trade. Some traders use it as a tool to buy strength an
Scalp King V3
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Starting Price for first 10 purchases is $100, Next Price will be $200. This Expert Advisor   Trades 28 Currency symbols    simultaneously , we recommend using this bot alone. Attach the bot to 1 chart and its best to use a virtual private server (VPS) so that you will not lose any potential opportunities to enter positions. Operation:   This bot looks for quick ins and out in the markets and wait until next day to enter on closed assets. It aims to close each trade set on each pair once and no
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor Mt4
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
Levels Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Experts
This system is dynamic in the way places orders across all assets it's used on. The product is currently underpriced for the moment to get users to appreciate the quality of the product. It is created in a simple fashion to focus on positive results. In future we will improve on the look if that is necessary for our customers using the product. The system as-is triggers limit orders at levels that we believe should experience some bounce in price movements. Test and share your success with us an
Longevity Expert Advisor Eurusd
Jermaine Wedderburn
Experts
Are you tired of flashy promises and get-rich-quick schemes? Do you crave stability and long-term success in your trading journey? Look no further than the Longevity Trader Expert Advisor, a cutting-edge tool designed to help you achieve steady returns and build a foundation for lasting financial growth. Unlike the countless products on the market that focus solely on short-term gains, the Longevity Trader Expert Advisor takes a different approach. We understand that sustainable success requires
Go Long Hedge
Jermaine Wedderburn
Experts
https://youtu.be/Z80jgxFsCdM Product Name: GoLongHedge EA Tagline: "Automated Trading Mastery: Harnessing Mean Reversion, Range, and Trend for Consistent Profits" Description: Introducing GoLongHedge EA, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes automated trading. This sophisticated algorithm combines the strengths of mean reversion, range markets, and trend following to deliver consistent profits with minimal manual intervention. Key Features: 1. Advanced Algorithm: Proprietary lo
Swing or Scalp Mt5
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Continuous Coloured dot lines under and above price when conditions are met. Arrows Red and Green for entry Points.  User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator.  It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer.  There is an input for Alert on or off.  This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time.  It is best if the user has some
Strength Trading Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
This Unique Expert Advisor calculates the strength of 28 various currencies according to the percentage change in a day from the opening of the candle. This calculation is done seen as decimals. If some currency is found to be very strong or very weak, the system will check the difference between both. If the calculations work to be more than the value provided in the input's parameters, it will open a trade with that pair and set take profit as given by the user.  There are several other settin
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