Predator FX58 Trend MINI DashBoard

Heiken Ashi Bar Type based indicator:

Professional Traders who do trend trading or scalping with the trend, this is a great tool to be alerted by when the asset is ready.

Example: Choose any MT4 timeframe you want

Daily timeframe

H4 timeframe

Choosing your favourite moving average method: EMA 50/ EMA 100 / EMA 9 (only one can be used)





Now there is no need for three (3) of the same screens and different timeframes. It is now available all in one tool, with alerts for perfect entry.

Enter positions without much drawdown, especially on heavily trending pairs. Wait until all the required criteria is met to enter on the momentum push towards the desired direction.

Customise it to your liking and trading style for added confirmation. Place on several assets and be alerted to which asset is ready for trade entry, rather than search through each chart and miss an ideal entry.





Adjustable Settings: Timeframes - 3

Colours - For Sell or Buy

Moving Average Type- 1. Exponential Moving Average 2. Smoothed Moving Average 3. Simple Moving Average 4. Weighted Moving Average

Moving Average Period

DashBoard Background Colour

DashBoard Text Colour

Use Alert-True/False

Enter Trades with the Confidence that higher timeframes agree. This tool will display the condition and direction bias all in one window, without need to look at the charts.H1 timeframe