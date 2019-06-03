Predator FX58 Trend MINI DashBoard
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Heiken Ashi Bar Type based indicator:
Enter Trades with the Confidence that higher timeframes agree. This tool will display the condition and direction bias all in one window, without need to look at the charts.
Professional Traders who do trend trading or scalping with the trend, this is a great tool to be alerted by when the asset is ready.
Example: Choose any MT4 timeframe you want
Daily timeframe
H4 timeframeH1 timeframe
Choosing your favourite moving average method: EMA 50/ EMA 100 / EMA 9 (only one can be used)
Now there is no need for three (3) of the same screens and different timeframes. It is now available all in one tool, with alerts for perfect entry.
Enter positions without much drawdown, especially on heavily trending pairs. Wait until all the required criteria is met to enter on the momentum push towards the desired direction.
Customise it to your liking and trading style for added confirmation. Place on several assets and be alerted to which asset is ready for trade entry, rather than search through each chart and miss an ideal entry.
Adjustable Settings:
- Timeframes - 3
- Colours - For Sell or Buy
- Moving Average Type- 1. Exponential Moving Average 2. Smoothed Moving Average 3. Simple Moving Average 4. Weighted Moving Average
- Moving Average Period
- DashBoard Background Colour
- DashBoard Text Colour
- Use Alert-True/False
INPUT Settings Below:
3 TIMEFRAMES To Monitor For Trend alerts:
TF1=15,TF2=30,TF3=60;
Moving Average Period To Choose:
Period=50;
Moving Average Type Selection:
MA_METHOD:
- Simple
- Exponential
- Smoothed
- Linear Weighted
Alert
True/False
Display Setup:
- Up/Long/Buy Colour
- Down/Short/Sell Colour
- Text Colour
- Background Colour