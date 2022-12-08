Strength Trading Expert Advisor

This Unique Expert Advisor calculates the strength of 28 various currencies according to the percentage change in a day from the opening of the candle.

This calculation is done seen as decimals. If some currency is found to be very strong or very weak, the system will check the difference between both.

If the calculations work to be more than the value provided in the input's parameters, it will open a trade with that pair and set take profit as given by the user.

There are several other settings for money management which can be enabled by the user.

It is best to test on a demo account or a cent account for low risk.









The pairs that will be triggered are as follows:

"USDJPY","USDCAD","AUDUSD","USDCHF","GBPUSD","EURUSD","NZDUSD",

"EURJPY","EURCAD","EURGBP","EURCHF","EURAUD","EURNZD","AUDNZD","AUDCAD",

"AUDCHF","AUDJPY","CHFJPY","GBPCHF","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPJPY","CADJPY",

"NZDJPY","GBPNZD","CADCHF"













=<<<======== EA SETTINGS ========>>>=

Reverse = false; //Trade in Reverse Direction

Trading Lots=0.01;//Lotsize

Heg HMode = 0;// Hedging Mode (Yes or No)

Hedge Mode lotx = 0.01;//Lot (Multiply/Add)

Num Of Days = 50;//ADR Number of Days "0" is Disable ADR

TP Mode = 0;//TP Mode

TP= 0; //Take Profit (Pips/by ADR) "0" is Disable

SL Mode = 1;//SL Mode

SL= 5; //StopLoss (Pips/by ADR) "0" is Disable

Trade Once=true;//Trade Once (per Day)

prefix="";

postfix="";

diff_val=0.5; // Difference Between Two Currencies Percentage

Slip = 3;//Slippage

Magic=5685; // Magic Number



