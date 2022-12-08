Strength Trading Expert Advisor

This Unique Expert Advisor calculates the strength of 28 various currencies according to the percentage change in a day from the opening of the candle.

This calculation is done seen as decimals. If some currency is found to be very strong or very weak, the system will check the difference between both.

If the calculations work to be more than the value provided in the input's parameters, it will open a trade with that pair and set take profit as given by the user. 

There are several other settings for money management which can be enabled by the user.

It is best to test on a demo account or a cent account for low risk.



The pairs that will be triggered are as follows:

  "USDJPY","USDCAD","AUDUSD","USDCHF","GBPUSD","EURUSD","NZDUSD",

                   "EURJPY","EURCAD","EURGBP","EURCHF","EURAUD","EURNZD","AUDNZD","AUDCAD",

                   "AUDCHF","AUDJPY","CHFJPY","GBPCHF","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPJPY","CADJPY",

                   "NZDJPY","GBPNZD","CADCHF"




=<<<======== EA SETTINGS ========>>>=

 Reverse = false;     //Trade in Reverse Direction

 Trading Lots=0.01;//Lotsize

Heg  HMode = 0;// Hedging Mode (Yes or No)

Hedge Mode lotx  = 0.01;//Lot (Multiply/Add)

Num Of Days = 50;//ADR Number of Days "0" is Disable ADR

TP Mode = 0;//TP Mode

TP= 0; //Take Profit (Pips/by ADR) "0" is Disable

SL Mode = 1;//SL Mode

SL= 5; //StopLoss (Pips/by ADR) "0" is Disable

Trade Once=true;//Trade Once (per Day)

prefix="";

postfix="";

diff_val=0.5; // Difference Between Two Currencies Percentage

Slip = 3;//Slippage

Magic=5685; // Magic Number


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MONTORIO MICHELE
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ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
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4.17 (6)
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# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
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