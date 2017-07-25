PrinceJ 58FX Macd Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- Purpose : Used as a tool for Traders and Investors
- This product is a Macd alert Indicator, which gives two (2) sets of Alerts:
- Main line and Macd Signal line cross over for early indications of retracements or trend change above or below.
- While the zero cross is the flipping over effect of the histogram to the opposite side of the zero line, which can be seen on the standard Macd Oscillator.
- Regular Arrows: Up and down arrows shows the cross over Of the Signal Line and Main Line from above for short or sell signals. When arrow appears below this signifies a buy/long signal;
- Zero (O) symbol Arrows: Shows where the Macd histogram flips to the other side of the Zero Level.
Changeable Inputs
- Fast_EMA - 12
- Slow_EMA - 26
- MACD_SMA - 9
- Shift - 0
- Arrow_Placement_Down = Pips away from Signal candle Above
- Arrow_Placement_UP = Pips away from Signal candle Below
- Send_Email-Alert = To Email as the name suggest.
- Audible_Alerts = With arrow
- Push_Notifications = To other Device
Do enjoy.
good indicator very effective