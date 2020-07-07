Scalping Predator

Plug and play

Scalpers, medium term and binary traders this one is perfect for you. This is great tool to integrate into your system.

Your Pc must be very fast and contain good specs to handle these arrows.

It does not repaint and paints on closed bars.

It contains alerts which will post all alerts found on the chart from left to right.

Can be great for binary traders and Forex scalpers.

Send me a message when you purchase, will send you additional filters if needed.

Timeframe

Best time frame to use will be 4 hour (H4 chart).