MMM Kelner Channels

The EA strategy:

it is provided wirh built-in Keltner Channel indicator and a Moving Average to ensure the signals. Short and Long positions are treated separetely with different stop levels, lots volume, quantity of simultaneous pending positions and trailing stop loss distances;

You should purchase this EA because:

  1. it has been tested for a long time; 
  2. its indicator was deeply improved and optimized;
  3. the program is bugs free; 
  4. it is safe because its efficience is about 94% of assertiveness; 
  5. it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  6. it has bad time to trade inputs to avoid trading between 2 bad hours of day;
  7. define the maximum spread value to trade. Some servers uses variable spread values;
  8. define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading and it protects your account balance.

Short Positions Inputs

  • Take profit for Short Positions;
  • Stop loss for Short Positions;
  • Lots volume for Short Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Short Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).

Long Positions Inputs

  • Take profit for Long Positions;
  • Stop loss for Long Positions;
  • Lots volume for Long Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Long Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Long positions (-1 = free).

EA Engine Inputs

  • Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions;
  • Maximum Spread to allow any Trade;
  • Magic Number;
  • The starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • The ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • Display EA messages.

Keltner Channel Indicator's inputs

  • Envelope Period;
  • Envelope Deviation;
  • Envelope MA Method;
  • Envelope Applied Price;
  • Envelopes SHIFT.

Moving Average's inputs

  • Long MA Period;
  • Long MA Method;
  • Long MA Applied Price;
  • Moving Averages SHIFT.


This EA is optimized for the asset EURUSD at timeframe M15 for the period btween 01/01/2019 and 12/31/2019. If you want to trade another asset or work at a different timeframe, I strongly recommend you to perform inputs optimization by using the platform's Strategy Tester utility. This way it will surely find the best input values for you automatically. Learn something about the Strategy Tester usage.
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
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Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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