MMM Kelner Channels

The EA strategy :

it is provided wirh built-in Keltner Channel indicator and a Moving Average to ensure the signals. Short and Long positions are treated separetely with different stop levels, lots volume, quantity of simultaneous pending positions and trailing stop loss distances;

You should purchase this EA because :

it has been tested for a long time; its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free; it is safe because its efficience is about 94% of assertiveness; it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad time to trade inputs to avoid trading between 2 bad hours of day; define the maximum spread value to trade. Some servers uses variable spread values; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading and it protects your account balance.

Short Positions Inputs

Take profit for Short Positions;

Stop loss for Short Positions;

Lots volume for Short Positions ;

; Trailing stop loss for Short Positions ;

; Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).