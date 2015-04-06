MMM Zig Zag Plus CCI

Warning! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 16 and hedged account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 500. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.
The EA's Strategy:

  • This expert advisor uses 2 built in indicators (Zig Zag and CCI) in order to work with strongger and precise signals. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works.
  • You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published.

General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value (currency): this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread to allow any Trade: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
  • Double lots volume on gain limit: if > 0, increases volume, takeprofit and stoploss after every closed profitable position;

Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME) 

  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;

Indicator's Inputs

  • Period used by the indicators: the period used to calculate signals;
  • Shift used by indicators: shift (number of bars) to calculate the Zig Zag signals;
  • Price applied on CCI calculatio: price applied on CCI calculations;
  • CCI up level: CCI up break level;
  • CCI low level: CCI low break level;


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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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