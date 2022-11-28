Breakout Trend Follow EA

  • Experts
  • Felix Bowi
    Felix Bowi

    Felix Bowi

    Started Trading since late 2019 (Manual Trading)
    Started Learning Algorithm Trading since early 2020.
    Develop Trading Robot / Expert Advisor since mid 2020 till now.
    Doing Research, Manual Trading and Robot Trading / Algorithm Trading (Hybrid) bring the best result.
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 28 November 2022
  • Activations: 5

!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !!

Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor

This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences.

The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time.

There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile)

There is Spread Input in order to prevent overnight trading (High Spread Avoidance) 

Take Profit and Stop Loss (Could be adjusted to NO SL)

Trailing Stop, you can trigger Trailing Stop (Please check your brokers spread)

Timing Orders for Break Out Trigger (You could adjust to 1 Trade per Day etc.)

News filter (NEW) you could avoid unexpected jump or gap.

This EA is completely open for experiment and optimization. For best result, you could try our Sets and download them at affordable prices.


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PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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