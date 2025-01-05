Description

Moving Regression Bands EA

The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading.

Key Features

Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands

: Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies

: Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop

: Configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop Customization : Adjustable polynomial order Regression length Band multiplier Trading volume Unique Magic Number

:

Operating Modes

Normal Mode : Buys at lower band touches and sells at upper band touches

: Buys at lower band touches and sells at upper band touches Inverse Mode : Counter-trend strategy, ideal for ranging markets

: Counter-trend strategy, ideal for ranging markets Directional Options : Possibility to trade only buys or only sells

: Possibility to trade only buys or only sells Midband Closure: Option to close positions at central line crossings

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Moving Regression Bands indicator installed

Account with Expert Advisors permission

Recommendations

Perfect for traders seeking a systematic approach based on statistical analysis. Recommended for various timeframes and financial assets, especially in trending markets. Before setting it up, I recommend using a reliable trend indicator; I use the Quantile Estimator."

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Perform adequate testing on demo accounts before using real resources.



