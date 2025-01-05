Moving Regression Bands
- Fillipe Dos Santos
Description
The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading.
Key Features
- Advanced Analysis: Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands
- Operational Flexibility: Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies
- Risk Management: Configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop
- Customization:
- Adjustable polynomial order
- Regression length
- Band multiplier
- Trading volume
- Unique Magic Number
Operating Modes
- Normal Mode: Buys at lower band touches and sells at upper band touches
- Inverse Mode: Counter-trend strategy, ideal for ranging markets
- Directional Options: Possibility to trade only buys or only sells
- Midband Closure: Option to close positions at central line crossings
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Moving Regression Bands indicator installed
- Account with Expert Advisors permission
Recommendations
Perfect for traders seeking a systematic approach based on statistical analysis. Recommended for various timeframes and financial assets, especially in trending markets. Before setting it up, I recommend using a reliable trend indicator; I use the Quantile Estimator."
Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Perform adequate testing on demo accounts before using real resources.