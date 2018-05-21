MMM Money Flow Index and Moving Averages

This Expert Advisor's main strategy is based on the usage of two kind of indicators: two built-in shifted MFI (Money Flow Index) to measure the asset prices oscillations and two Moving Averages calculated over Open Prices and Close Prices to confirm the trends. It combines these indicators signals in order to get stronger signals and ensure the EA will do good trading operations.

The second strategy consists of sending a new opposite order against a losing order since it reaches the minimum negative profit defined by the "Minimum Loss Value to Reverse (in currency value)" input. If a losing order is of type SELL, it will send a BUY order type and vice versa. This way, we take advantage on Market sudden behavior against the indicators' predictions. Find the right input values by using the strategy tester optimization.

It protects your money because it is provided with:

  • Trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;
  • Spread value limit to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values;
  • minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;
  • limits the number of pending orders. This way you will not drawdown your account with too many pending orders.
  • Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA should not trade (order open time).


General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value;
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit (pips);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss (pips);
  • Lots volume to trade: the lots volume to be traded;
  • Trailing stop loss: trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Orders expiration time in minutes: define the expiration time after order age reaches the minutes defined here (closes the pending expired orders). Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: limits the number of pending orders;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: limits the spread value to open new orders;
  • Magic Number: identifies the orders opened and administrated by this EA;

Bad time to trade inputs:

  • Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;
  • Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

Indicator's inputs:

MFI:

  • MFI period: defines the period used on MFI calculations;
  • MFI shift: defines the shift used on MFI calculations;
  • MFI Open Buy: defines the MFI lowest level where it gives BUY signal;
  • MFI Open Sell: defines the MFI up level where it gives SELL signal;

Moving Averages:

  • Open Price MA period: defines period used on Open Price MA calculation;
  • Low Price MA period: defines period used on Low Price MA calculation;
  • Open Price MA line color: defines the Open Price MA line color to be drawn;
  • Low Price MA line color: defines the Low Price MA line color to be drawn.

Second Strategy input:

  • Minimum Loss Value to Reverse (in currency value): defines the minimum loss value of an order to trigger the EA to send a new opposite order. Disabled if 0.
Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15, spread 15 and Hedge account mode. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as you need.
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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