MMM Money Flow Index and Moving Averages

This Expert Advisor's main strategy is based on the usage of two kind of indicators: two built-in shifted MFI (Money Flow Index) to measure the asset prices oscillations and two Moving Averages calculated over Open Prices and Close Prices to confirm the trends. It combines these indicators signals in order to get stronger signals and ensure the EA will do good trading operations.

The second strategy consists of sending a new opposite order against a losing order since it reaches the minimum negative profit defined by the "Minimum Loss Value to Reverse (in currency value)" input. If a losing order is of type SELL, it will send a BUY order type and vice versa. This way, we take advantage on Market sudden behavior against the indicators' predictions. Find the right input values by using the strategy tester optimization.

It protects your money because it is provided with:

Trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;

to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit; Spread value limit to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values;

to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values; minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;

to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money; limits the number of pending orders . This way you will not drawdown your account with too many pending orders.

. This way you will not drawdown your account with too many pending orders. Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA should not trade (order open time).





General Inputs

Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency : closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value;

: closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value; Take profit (order profit ceiling) : traditional take profit (pips);

: traditional take profit (pips); Stop loss (loss limit) : traditional stop loss (pips);

: traditional stop loss (pips); Lots volume to trade : the lots volume to be traded;

: the lots volume to be traded; Trailing stop loss : trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);

: trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO); Orders expiration time in minutes : define the expiration time after order age reaches the minutes defined here (closes the pending expired orders). Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);

: define the expiration time after order age reaches the minutes defined here (closes the pending expired orders). Disabled if = 0 (ZERO); Maximum number of simultaneous orders : limits the number of pending orders;

: limits the number of pending orders; Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders : defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders;

: defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders; Maximum Spread allowed for operations : limits the spread value to open new orders;

: limits the spread value to open new orders; Magic Number: identifies the orders opened and administrated by this EA;

Bad time to trade inputs:

Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h) : defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

: defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1; Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

Indicator's inputs:

MFI:

MFI period : defines the period used on MFI calculations;

: defines the period used on MFI calculations; MFI shift : defines the shift used on MFI calculations;

: defines the shift used on MFI calculations; MFI Open Buy : defines the MFI lowest level where it gives BUY signal;

: defines the MFI lowest level where it gives BUY signal; MFI Open Sell: defines the MFI up level where it gives SELL signal;

Moving Averages:

Open Price MA period : defines period used on Open Price MA calculation;

: defines period used on Open Price MA calculation; Low Price MA period : defines period used on Low Price MA calculation;

: defines period used on Low Price MA calculation; Open Price MA line color : defines the Open Price MA line color to be drawn;

: defines the Open Price MA line color to be drawn; Low Price MA line color: defines the Low Price MA line color to be drawn.

Second Strategy input:

Minimum Loss Value to Reverse (in currency value): defines the minimum loss value of an order to trigger the EA to send a new opposite order. Disabled if 0.

Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15, spread 15 and Hedge account mode. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as you need.