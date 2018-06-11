MMM Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

1

MMM Ichimoku EA strategy

  • The robot uses its built in Ichimoku indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order;
  • It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend;


It protects your money because it is provided with

  • Trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;
  • minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;
  • limits the number of pending orders. This way you will not drawdown your account with too many pending orders.
  • Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA should not trade (order open time).


General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value (currency): closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value;
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit (pips);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss (pips);
  • Lots volume to trade: the lots volume to be traded;
  • Trailing stop loss: trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: limits the number of pending orders. For Hedge account type;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders;
  • Equity Percentage to Stop Out: defines the equity percentage low level to stop out. Closes All orders if reaches this level. Disabled if = 0;
  • Magic Number: identifies the orders opened and administrated by this EA;


Bad time to trade inputs

  • Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;
  • Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;


Indicator's inputs

  • Tenkan Sen: indicator's parameter. It's default value is 9. Do not change it if you will not test before using;
  • Kijun Sen: indicator's parameter. It's default value is 26. Do not change it if you will not test before using;
  • Senkou Span B: indicator's parameter. It's default value is 52. Do not change it if you will not test before using;
  • Shift: shift used by the Ichimoku indicator.
Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15, spread 15 and Hedging account mode. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.
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5 (4)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Mastercraft
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Mastercraft 2026.06.01 10:03 
 

Product does not activate, cannot open it in a forex pair, no support from creator

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