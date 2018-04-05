MMM RVI and Moving Average

The strategy is based on RVI oscillation to check the prices trend and direction and check the moving avarages (Open Price and Low Price) to decide about the viability of opening any order. Market is very unpredictable due to economic news published every hour, but our EAs are really prepared for such hostility due to its protections.

This Expert Advisor is provided with two kinds of indicators:

  • an oscilator (RVI) in order to check the prices oscillation limit pattern and direction trend;
  • two Moving Averages where one checks the Open Price average and the other check the Low Price average and verifies if the asset current price is above or under or between the MAs in order to decide wether or not to open the indicated type of order;

It protects your money because it is provided with:

  • trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;
  • Spread value limit to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values;
  • minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;
  • Stop Out level to close all your pending orders after reaching a certain equity percentage low level. Some brokers do not do it automatically.
  • limits the number of pending orders. This way you will not bankrupt your account with too many pending orders.
  • Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA shoud not trade (order open time).
Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets and time frame. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as you need.


General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value;
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit (pips);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss (pips);
  • Lots volume to trade: the lots volume to be traded;
  • Trailing stop loss: trailing sto loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Orders expiration time in minutes: define the expiration time after order age reaches the minutes defined here (closes the pending expired orders). Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: limits the number of pending orders;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: limits the spread value to open new orders;
  • Magic Number: identifies the orders opened and administrated by this EA;

Bad time to trade inputs:

  • Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;
  • Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

Lot Size Variance Inputs:

  • Double Lots on Gain: doubles the lot volume to trade. Some people love it. Disabled if = false.
  • Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines a maximum limit the lots volume may Increase. If limit reached, the size goes back the the minimum volume allowed by Market.

Indicator's inputs:

RVI:

  • RVI Period: defines the RVI period;
  • RVI level UP: defines the RVI upper level;
  • RVi level DOWN: defines the RVI lowest level;

Moving Averages:

  • Open Price Moving Average Period: defines the Open Price MA period;
  • Low Price Moving Average Period: defines the Low Price MA period;

Account Security input:

  • Equity Percentage to STOP OUT: defines the equity lowest level percentage to close all pending orders.
Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets and time frame. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as you need.
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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