MMM ADX and SAR
- Experts
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- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 26 February 2018
- Activations: 10
MMM ADX & SAR strategy:
- As requested by some experienced traders, this EA's strategy uses its 2 built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time, there is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength, a parabolic SAR to help and confirm the trends and a MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate a good and strong trend direction, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading operations;
- It is highly recommended for trend trading, however it also allows scalping;
- Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required to send a new order.
- You can define the orders limits of profits in currency value.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Orders expiration time in minutes: this parameter was created to set the order expiration order in minutes. The default value is 1440 minutes (one day). Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it. The minimum value is 10 minutes;
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum SPREAD Allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
Lots size variance inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if 'true', the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 'false'. If set to 'true' works in Martingale mode.
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines the maximum lot size as the above input increases its size.
Indicator's Inputs
- ADX used Period: the period ADX is working;
- MA Period: the period used on Moving Average calculations;
- ADX & SAR shit: ADX and SAR used shit;
- Price applied: the price used on ADX, SAR and MA;
- ADX Signal Strength: choose the ADX signal strength to allow the EA's trade operations;
- SAR step: the step increment used by the SAR indicator;
- SAR Maximum: the SAR superior.