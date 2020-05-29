MMM CCI and MA Plus

The strateggy:

  • This EA has built-in CCI and MA indicators to determine the assets prices trend directions. The Commodity Channel Index  (CCI) determines the trend directions by measuring the prices oscilations as the two Moving Averages (MAs) conffirm the trends as they cross each other;
  • The EA has different inputs for long and short positions because tests show it is more efficient;
  • It works with Trailing Stop Loss technique to protect the profiting positions.

The Short Positions Inputs:

  1. Take profit for Short Positions;
  2. Stop loss for Short Positions;
  3. Lots volume for Short Positions;
  4. Trailing stop loss for Short Positions;
  5. Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free);
The Long Positions Inputs:
  1. Take profit for Long Positions;
  2. Stop loss for Long Positions;
  3. Lots volume to trade for Long Positions; 
  4. Trailing stop loss for Long Positions;
  5. Maximum number of simultaneous Long positions (-1 = free);
The EA's General Inputs:
  1. Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions;
  2. Maximum Spread to allow any Trade;
  3. Magic Number;
  4. The starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  5. The ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  6. Display EA messages.

The CCI Indicator's inputs Inputs:

  1. Applied Price for CCI;
  2. Period;
  3. Shift; 
  4. CCI Upper Level; 
  5. CCI Lower Level. 

The Moving Averages' inputs: 

  1. Long MA Period;
  2. Long MA Method;
  3. Moving Averages SHIFT;
  4. Applied Price for MAs.

This EA is optimized for the asset EURUSD at timeframe M15 for the period btween 01/01/2019 and 12/31/2019. If you want to trade another asset or work at a different timeframe, I strongly recommend you to perform inputs optimization by using the platform's Strategy Tester utility. This way it will surely find the best input values for you automatically. Learn something about the Strategy Tester usage.


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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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