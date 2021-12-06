MMM Momentum for Scalping and Trend
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 6 December 2021
- Activations: 10
MMM Momentum EA strategy:
- The robot uses its internal Momentum indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the Stochastic indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order;
- It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit;
- Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required to send a new order.
Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over specified in currency: this parameter works like the traditional take profit, but the difference is that you define it's value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair.This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss:this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open os this symbol:this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders:this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Double the trading volume (lots) if prior order was profitable:if this parameter is set to true, the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with false;
- Momentum Period: this is the indicators period, its default value is 14, also used to adjust the EA;
- Momentum Level: this is the level and indicates the price's Distance Moved and it's default value is 100, also used to adjust the EA;
- Momentum Shift: this is the shift value of the indicator, its default value is 1, also used to adjust the EA;
- Magic Number: the magic number.This mumber identifies the orders that were opened by this EA and will be modified and closed by this EA.