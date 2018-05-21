MMM Trader Pro ATR Bollinger Bands MA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 21 May 2018
- Activations: 10
This EA strategy is result of professional experienced traders demand for trading technique and quality. It has three built-in indicators: ATR to measure oscillation, Bollinger Bands and Moving Avarage to measure Trends. It has some protections like Trailing Stop Loss to protect your profits an Spread limitator to protect your equity and finally an stopout level that you may define by an minimum equity percentage.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. Set it to ZERO to disable it;
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. Set it to ZERO to disable it;
- Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. Set it to ZERO to disable it;
- Lots volume to trade: define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. Set it to ZERO to disable it;
- Orders expiration time in minutes: defines the orders duration in minutes. The order will be closed anyway after this time. Set it to ZERO to disable it.
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. ZERO = disabled;
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum spread value to allow trading operation. Set it to ZERO to disable it;
- Magic Number: orders the EA is working with;
Bad time to trade
- Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): start of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
- Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): end of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
Lots size variance inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if 'true', the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 'false'. If set to 'true' works in Martingale mode.
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines the maximum lot size as the above input increases its size.
Indicators' Inputs
- ATR Period: period ATR is working on;
- Shift used by the indicators: ATR, Bollinger Bands and MA used shift;
- Moving Average Period: period used on Moving Average calculations;
- Moving Avarage Line Colour: colour used to draw the MA trend line;
- Price Applied to calculate the Moving Averages: price used on Bollinger Bands and MA;
- Bollinger Bands Period: period used on Bollinger Bands;
- Bollinger Deviation: deviation used on Bollinger Bands;
- Bollinger Bandas Lines Colour: colour used to draw the Bollinger Bands trend lines.
Account's security
- Equity Percentage to STOP OUT: closes all pending orders if the equity level reaches this level. Set it to ZERO to disable it.