MMM Keltner Chanell Special Series
- Experts
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- Version: 1.25
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 15
MMM Keltner Channels EA strategy:
- The robot uses its built in Keltner Channels indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order;
- It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit;
- Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required to send a new order.
Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over specified in currency: this parameter works like the traditional take profit, but the difference is that you define it's value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair.This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Orders expiration time in minutes: This parameter was created to set the order expiration order in minutes. The default value is 1440 minutes (one day). Set it to ZERO if you do not want to use it. The minimum value is 10 minutes;
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open os this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Lot Size Variance Inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if true, the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with false;
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: use this parameter if you want to limit the lot size as the above parameter increases the lot size. Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it;
- Maximum Allowed Spread: use this parameter to set the maximum SPREAD value allowed on your tradings. By default the value is set to 150;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the order the EA is working with.
Indicator's inputs
- Big Moving Average Period: sets the indicator's big Moving Average. The default value is 216;
- Envelope Period: sets the indicator's Envelope Period. the default value is 60;
- Envelope Deviation: sets the indicator's Envelope Deviation. the default value is 0.4;
- Trade Type: sets the indicator's Trade Type: Scalping, stop loss trailing to channel center line. Swing trade, stop loss trailing to Big Moving Average;
- Move SL to breakeven: indicates if the EA moves the Stop Loss to the indicator's breakeven;
- Envelope Moving Average Method: the indicator's envelope moving average method;
- Big Moving Average Method: the indicator's big moving average method;
- Envelope Applied Price: the indicator's envelope applied price;
- Big Moving Average Applied Price: the indicator's big MA applied price.
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