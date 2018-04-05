Min Max CandleBot

EA that operates with price action, through one of the most traditional setups on the market, using a pure price analysis.


Optimized EA with very low processing load, ideal for small VPS, with easy plug and play.


Strategy

  • Analyzes the purchase and sale entry through the maximum and minimum of the current candles of the current timeframe.
  • Risk management, with the possibility of daily gain and loss limits
  • Multi currency, without any restrictions


Settings available

  • Start time to open operations
  • Limit max profit trades daily
  • Limit max loss trades daily


Next release will add trend indicators to filter entries, based on SMA or EMA 

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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Multimarket expert created with the return to average strategy. Just set the average distance from the price to trigger the order towards the return. With this easy Expert, You'll be able to create and use this strategy on your favorite currencies according they behavior and timeframe chosen. Most assets can be attached with this strategy. We recommend run your backtests first to avoid unexpected results and losses. We don't garantee any profit or pass any configuration to fit to "ready to use"
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Basic description Expert Advisor with bollinger bands strategy in the whitebox model, configurable for multi-currency. Available parameterization: Stop loss and take profit Timeframe Strategy description: The EA waits for the candlestick of the upper band to break to validate the entry of the operation, and thus carry out the buy operation. For the buy operation, the EA waits for the breakout of the lower band to validate the entry The current version has output defined using a risk x return
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