Min Max CandleBot
- Experts
-
Felipe LisboaSoftware Engineering, scholar in statistics and automated strategies
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
EA that operates with price action, through one of the most traditional setups on the market, using a pure price analysis.
Optimized EA with very low processing load, ideal for small VPS, with easy plug and play.
Strategy
- Analyzes the purchase and sale entry through the maximum and minimum of the current candles of the current timeframe.
- Risk management, with the possibility of daily gain and loss limits
- Multi currency, without any restrictions
Settings available
- Start time to open operations
- Limit max profit trades daily
- Limit max loss trades daily
Next release will add trend indicators to filter entries, based on SMA or EMA