Min Max CandleBot

EA that operates with price action, through one of the most traditional setups on the market, using a pure price analysis.





Optimized EA with very low processing load, ideal for small VPS, with easy plug and play.





Strategy

Analyzes the purchase and sale entry through the maximum and minimum of the current candles of the current timeframe.

Risk management, with the possibility of daily gain and loss limits

Multi currency, without any restrictions





Settings available

Start time to open operations

Limit max profit trades daily

Limit max loss trades daily





Next release will add trend indicators to filter entries, based on SMA or EMA