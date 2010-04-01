Institutional ETH Levels

Short description

Plots a repeating grid of round-dollar levels on ETHUSD — labeled Wall / Hot Zone / Exit / Trap by their typical institutional role — tuned for lower timeframes (M1 through H1).

Full description

Draws horizontal reference lines at 10 intervals around the current ETHUSD price, based on the idea that round-dollar levels (multiples of $100, and near-round levels like $X20/ X80, $X50, $X10/$X90) tend to act as psychological reaction zones where liquidity and stop-hunts commonly cluster — the same concept used in classic Forex "big figure" analysis, rescaled to ETH's dollar price structure instead of pip fractions.

Each level is labeled by role:

  • $100 Round Level — The Wall: a major psychological level, often a zone of rejection
  • $20 / $80 Sub-Level — The Hot Zone: a common area to watch for entry confirmation via price action or volume
  • $50 Midpoint — The Exit: often used as a partial take-profit reference
  • $10 / $90 Sub-Level — The Trap: prone to fakeouts and stop hunts near the round number — a caution zone, not an entry signal

Built for ETHUSD specifically: the $10 step size is calibrated to ETH's price scale and is most useful on lower timeframes (M1–H1) where price frequently interacts with these levels intraday. An on-screen note fires if you attach it to a non-ETH symbol, since the fixed dollar grid won't make sense at a different price scale (adjust the step-size input if you want to experiment elsewhere).

Behavior: lines update in place with no flicker, refresh automatically on a timer as well as on new bars, and clean up instantly after scrolling or zooming.

This tool is a visual reference only — it does not generate trade signals. For informational and educational purposes only, not financial advice.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Short description: Automatically detects bullish and bearish Order Blocks from volume-pivot analysis and draws them as clean, flicker-free boxes with an average price line. Full description Overview OrderBlockDetector locates institutional Order Blocks — the last opposing candle before a strong volume-driven move — using a volume-pivot algorithm instead of simple candle-pattern heuristics. Each detected block is drawn as a shaded zone with a border and a midline (average price), and is automati
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PriceLevels LTF
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Short Description Plots a repeating grid of round-number ("big figure") price levels — labeled by their typical institutional role: Wall, Hot Zone, Trap, and Exit — to help visualize psychological reaction zones on any symbol or timeframe. Full Description Overview This indicator draws horizontal reference lines at fixed 100-pip intervals, based on the classic idea that round numbers (.000, .500) and near-round numbers (.100/.900, .200/.800) tend to act as psychological support/resistance zone
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NOTE:   DONT BUY THIS PRODUCT, THIS IS INDICATOR IS ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR FREE YOU CAN CHECK IT WITH NAME -  PRICE LEVELS LTF     BUY ONLY IF YOU LIKE THE OTHER INDICATORS AND WANT TO SUPPORT US!!!     IF YOU DONT LIKE THE INDICATOR PLEASE LEAVE A COMMNET ON THAT SO THAT OTHERS WILL NOT WASTE TIME ON THAT INDICATOR This indicator draws horizontal reference lines at fixed 100-pip intervals, based on the classic idea that round numbers (.000, .500) and near-round numbers (.100/.900, .200/.800) ten
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