VWAP Bands Indicator

Do you know VWAP Bands? It is an indicator used to identify support and resistance points from the daily VWAP and you can use it to check the best entry and exit points.
This indicator does not use the principle of bollinger bands. There is a difference in the calculation method.
Use it according to your strategy. See the applications and what results you can get. The indicator is free and can be used on any account.
Somosgrandes2025
Somosgrandes2025 2025.07.05 02:39 
 

Genial

Benjamin Afedzie
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:18 
 

best product

P.ARMz4915
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:42 
 

very good

jair soares rocha jr
jair soares rocha jr 2025.08.09 12:00 
 

Exelent! Great combinations of Vwap!

Somosgrandes2025
Somosgrandes2025 2025.07.05 02:39 
 

Genial

Benjamin Afedzie
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:18 
 

best product

Lydia Kwarteng
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kedrov
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:10 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

P.ARMz4915
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:42 
 

very good

33.Hl21
33.Hl21 2025.04.12 13:26 
 

Excelente Indicador!!

kellywz
kellywz 2025.04.02 12:03 
 

VERY GOOD!

Jawharbf
Jawharbf 2024.12.29 09:47 
 

Very good job. Thanks a lot

Alasgar Baghirov
Alasgar Baghirov 2024.11.14 07:37 
 

Good

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 14:16 
 

very good

obarbosa2020
obarbosa2020 2024.06.19 14:33 
 

good

Seth Tetteh
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:28 
 

good

Patrice Assi
Patrice Assi 2024.04.19 13:21 
 

Very good indicator.

Fernando de Andrade
Fernando de Andrade 2024.04.05 12:45 
 

TOP!!!

Unrealtekkerzz
Unrealtekkerzz 2024.01.27 03:28 
 

This is a great indicator. However, I do not understand what the standard deviations are anchored to. I understand that the normal VWAP is anchored to the first closed candle of the intraday, but not sure about the standard deviations?

eric vanesse
eric vanesse 2024.01.25 13:25 
 

Does no print de bands on my grafic, Can not adjust even thé hour starting point each day, etc..

Ion Lozan
Ion Lozan 2023.12.05 16:51 
 

Bien 👍

Herb Wenzel
Herb Wenzel 2023.11.10 16:06 
 

handy!

fgbarrett
fgbarrett 2023.10.16 01:37 
 

Excelente!

