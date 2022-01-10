VWAP Bands Indicator
- Indicators
- Hilario Henrique Silva Ribeiro
- Version: 1.0
best product
very good
Exelent! Great combinations of Vwap!
Genial
best product
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
very good
Good
very good
good
good
Very good indicator.
TOP!!!
This is a great indicator. However, I do not understand what the standard deviations are anchored to. I understand that the normal VWAP is anchored to the first closed candle of the intraday, but not sure about the standard deviations?
Does no print de bands on my grafic, Can not adjust even thé hour starting point each day, etc..
handy!
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Genial