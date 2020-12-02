FT ADX Color Candles

Trading can be quite tiring when you need to look at several things at the same time.





Format of candles, supports, resistances, schedules, news and indicators.





This tool aims to facilitate the analysis of the ADX indicator. It colors the candles based on the levels of the indicator and the DI lines.





The period, the limit of the indicator and the colors of the candles are customizable. You can also place a visual aid on the lower right side of the graph to view the values of ADX, DI + and DI-.