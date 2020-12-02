FT ADX Color Candles
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This is psychologically VERY useful because your eyes instantly separate trend state from noise without adding another indicator window. Very good design.
Indicator muito bom, parabém obrigado.
excellent tools ,thanks !
I use it on 1 minute and 5 minute charts for scalping. When the two colors line up, I can enter strongly. A simple and great indicator.
AMAZING! I REALLY LOVE THIS INDICATOR!
FELIPE MISAEL MORAES KRUGER, o seu indicador é sensacional por levar em consideração o nível do ADX na coloração dos candles. Todavia, falta o indicador de tendência. Para colorir o candle é necessário que o ADX seja ascendente. Com esse parâmetro vale a pena comprar esse indicador.
Ja, super Idee, aber auf meinem Chart werden die Kerzen leider nicht gefärbt. -:(
Gracias, muy bueno, es uno de mis favoritos, se lo recomiendo a todos mis amigos y conocidos en la bolsa.
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It is promising, I recommend using it together with other indicators
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Bem assertivo para ver a tendência
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This is psychologically VERY useful because your eyes instantly separate trend state from noise without adding another indicator window. Very good design.