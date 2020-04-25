For those Price Action traders who love to trade strong Price points, like yesterday's HIGH and LOW, here is an indicator to ease the identification of those values, drawn directly on your chart! MIN/MAX of the Day will automatically draw 2 lines showing you those points for you, AND, if you like any HIGH and LOW in the past, not just yesterday's prices. It can also be configured to additionally show today's HIGH and LOW prices - just configure the refresh rate of those lines at your own taste/strategy.

A must-have in your Price Action toolbox!





SETTINGS



How many High/Low past days do you want to be drawn?

Do you want to draw the current day's Highs and Lows?

Time to regularly refresh the Lines?

Show feedback messages on the EXPERTS tab? (to debug in case of problems)

Prefix name to be used on the lines drawn

Lines Color

Lines style

Lines width





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)