Six Stars it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 6 values ​​simultaneously. Six Stars It is optimized for the majors

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions



Six Stars Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation

Six Stars It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.



Six Stars is a plug and play system Six Stars It is a 100% automatic system, The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.





You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most. The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend. Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP





Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 6 pairs simultaneously.

Input parameters:



Magic Number: One different number for pair.

6 Pair: Use the name of the pair to use on your platform, it is optimized for the 6 majors

TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL









------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.





Try the demo now!







