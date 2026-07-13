Range Breakout Pro EA MT5

Introducing the Range Breakout EA MT5, a powerful trading expert advisor designed to automate your trading strategy using the daily range breakout technique. This EA is ideal for traders looking to harness significant price movements at the start of each trading day, enabling them to make informed trading decisions without the need for constant monitoring.

With its user-friendly interface and customizable settings, the Range Breakout EA MT5 allows both novice and experienced traders to capitalize on market volatility. By placing and managing pending orders based on defined range boundaries, this EA streamlines the trading process and enhances the potential for profit.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

Core Trading Strategy: Utilizes the daily range breakout strategy to identify and capture potential price movements.

Supported Timeframes: Compatible with multiple timeframes, allowing flexibility in trading strategies.

Currency Pairs: Suitable for various currency pairs, enhancing its usability across different markets.

Risk Management: Features customizable stop-loss and take-profit settings to help manage risk effectively.

Entry Filters: Incorporates entry filters based on spread, time sessions, and optional news filters to improve trade quality.

Position Management: Supports hedging strategies to manage trades effectively in volatile market conditions.

Broker Compatibility: Designed to work with most MT5 brokers, ensuring broad accessibility.

Alerts: Provides alerts via pop-up notifications, push notifications, and emails to keep you informed about trade activities.

Backtesting Compatibility: Easily backtest your strategies using historical data to evaluate performance before going live.

The Range Breakout EA MT5 is an essential tool for traders looking to optimize their trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Experience the power of automated trading with this expertly designed EA.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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