This indicator is based on multiple instances of CCFpExtra cluster indicator and provides superposition of their results.

The indicator creates a set of CCFpExtra instances with carefully selected periods and combines their results using smart weighting and normalization algorithms. No more worries about settings to choose for cluster analysis, no more false signals. And it inherits all advantages of CCFpExtra: arbitrary groups of tickers or currencies, time alignment of bars for different symbols with proper handling of possibly missing bars, up to 30 instruments.

The indicator works in a similar way as CCFpExtra - it shows up to 8 lines with relative power of each given symbol. In fact they are signals: the higher currency the stronger signal to buy it, the lower currency the stronger signal to sell it, and most reliable instruction is: what is at the top should be bought, and what is at the bottom should be sold. But unlike to CCFpExtra, CCFpExtraSuperMulti never implies overbought or oversold states, so if you usually treat clusters in such a way that upper symbol is overbought and you should sell it - don't do it, and similarly if you used to treat lower symbol as oversold and good target for buying - don't do it either.

The recommended timeframes H1 - D1.

Parameters:

Instruments - comma separated list of instruments with a common currency; for Forex symbols the common currency is either a quote currency or a base currency, which is detected in all given symbols; if the autodetection failed (as for non-Forex tickers), DefaultBase parameter is used (here, 'base' means a common currency between all tickers, not a base currency of a Forex symbol); the default set of instruments includes all Forex majors EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD ; please note, that NZDUSD can be missing at some demo servers, so don't forget to edit as appropriate;

The screenshots 1-4 show trading opportunities for major Forex currencies chronologically (though not all of them), using H1. The screenshot 5 shows long-term trading opportunities on EURJPY D1 in past.

More functionality is provided by the successor indicator SuperIndices.