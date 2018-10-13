SuperIndices

5

This cluster indicator is a next generation of CCFpExtraSuperMulti. It's improved in a way, which allows for processing mixed clusters, where symbols from various markets can be included. For example, it can handle Forex, indices, CFDs, spot at the same time. Number of visible lines increased to 16. An interactive ruler can be enabled to measure signals' strength on the history.

The indicator creates a set of embedded cluster indicators (CCFpExtraIndices) with carefully selected periods and combines their results using smart weighting and normalization algorithms. Up to 15 instruments can be specified.

The signals are: the higher ticker/currency the stronger signal to buy it, the lower ticker/currency the stronger signal to sell it. Most reliable plan is to buy uppers and sell lowers.

The lines of a ticker and/or a currency, which correspond to current work symbol, are shown thick. For example, on a DAX30 chart most heavy line is DAX30, a little bit less heavy - EUR, as it's quote currency for DAX30. Other indices, CFD, commodities with the same quote currency are shown as thin solid lines (in our case, such as STOXX50, CAC40). Other indices, CFD, commodities (with different quote currencies) are shown as dashed lines. All the rest currencies are dotted lines.

At the right hand side of the lines there are labels with ticker/currency names and signal strengths, displayed like +-N(+-D), where N - a difference between the ticker and its quote currency, D - averaged change of the strength in the last period (24 hours or 12 bars, whatever is larger). The larger is a positive value, the more bright blue color is used. The larger is a negative value - the brigher red is used. The best opportunity is when both the signal and its change have the same direction. The strength of a half of the scale or more increases the chances.

Click consecutively 2 labels to the right of the lines to enable the ruler (vertical line). Move mouse cursor over bars in history to view signal between selected labels in the past (highlighted by the ruler). Click the labels once again to hide the ruler.   

The recommended timeframes H1 - D1.

Parameters:

  • Instruments - comma separated list of instruments, maximum 15; the instruments may not have a common currency - the indicator will attempt to find conversion rule via default currency (DefaultBase, see below) by analyzing base currency (for Forex symbols) and quote currency; the default set of instruments includes all Forex majors EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD; please note, that NZDUSD can be missing at some demo servers, so don't forget to edit as appropriate;
  • MA_Method - moving average method, the default is linear weighted;
  • Price - moving average applied price type, the default is weighted price;
  • All_Bars - number of bars to calculate on, the default - 1000; 0 means all available bars (do not recommended);
  • BarByBar - false means re-calculating 0-th bar on every tick, true (default) means calculating bar only once (on 1-st tick and when closed);
  • DefaultBase - default common currency to use; it's used only if the base can not be detected automatically.
  • Prefix, Suffix - optional prefix and suffix, used in symbol names (if used by your broker); by default - empty;
  • Indicator_Prefix - common prefix for all objects of the indicator, by default "S2_"; it should be unique for every instance of the indicator applied on the same chart.

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Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
RenkoFromRealTicks
Stanislav Korotky
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL API as well) to build renko charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol. RenkoFromRealTicks generates custom symbol quotes, thus you may open many charts to apply different EAs and indicators to the renko. It also transmits real ticks to update renko charts in real time. The generated renko chart uses M1 timeframe. It makes no sense to switch the renko chart to a timeframe other than M1. T
ADXS
Stanislav Korotky
5 (3)
Indicators
Ever wondered why standard ADX is made unsigned and what if it would be kept signed? This indicator gives the answer, which allows you to trade more efficient. This indicator calculates ADX values using standard formulae, but excludes operation of taking the module of ADX values, which is forcedly added into ADX for some reason. In other words, the indicator preserves natural signs of ADX values, which makes it more consistent, easy to use, and gives signals earlier than standard ADX. Strictly s
AutomaticZigZag
Stanislav Korotky
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a non-parametric ZigZag providing 4 different methods of calculation. Upward edge continues on new bars while their `highs` are above highest `low` among previous bars, downward edge continues on next bars while their `lows` are below lowest `high` among previous; Gann swing: upward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are higher than on the left adjacent bar, downward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are lower than on the left adjacent bar. Inside bars (with lower `high` and
FREE
CustomVolumeDelta
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays volume delta (of either tick volume or real volume) encoded in a custom symbol, generated by special expert advisers, such as RenkoFromRealTicks . MetaTrader does not allow negative values in the volumes, this is why we need to encode deltas in a special way, and then use CustomVolumeDelta indicator to decode and display the deltas. This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with signed volumes encoded). It makes no sense to ap
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
TrueVolumeSurrogate MT5
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides a true volume surrogate based on tick volumes. It uses a specific formula for calculation of a near to real estimation of trade volumes distribution , which may be very handy for instruments where only tick volumes are available. Please note that absolute values of the indicator do not correspond to any real volumes data, but the distribution itself, including overall shape and behavior, is similar to real volumes' shape and behavior of related instruments (for example, c
VolumeDeltaMT5
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides the analysis of tick volume deltas. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). This is a limited substitution of market delta analysis based on real volumes, which are not available on Forex. The indicator displays the following data in its sub-window: light-blue histogram - buy (long) volumes; orange histogram - sell (short) volumes
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
WalkForwardDemo MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Experts
WalkForwardDemo is an expert adviser (EA) demonstrating how the built-in library WalkForwardOptimizer (WFO) for walk-forward optimization works. It allows you to easily optimize, view and analyze your EA performance and robustness in unknown trading conditions of future. You may find more details about walk-forward optimization in Wikipedia . Once you have performed optimization using WFO, the library generates special global variables (saved in an "archived" file with GVF-extension) and a CSV-f
FREE
RenkoChartsDemo
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
FREE
RenkoCharts
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also, it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place RenkoCharts on a chart of a work instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulting renko chart is, but the lesse
SOMFX1Builder
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Utilities
If you like trading by candle patterns and want to reinforce this approach by modern technologies, this script is for you. In fact, it is a part of a toolbox, that includes a neural network engine implementing Self-Organizing Map (SOM) for candle patterns recognition, prediction, and provides you with an option to explore input and resulting data. The toolbox contains: SOMFX1Builder  - this script for training neural networks; it builds a file with generalized data about most characteristic pric
FREE
Comparator
Stanislav Korotky
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator compares the price changes during the specified period for the current symbol and other reference symbol. It allows to analyze the similar movements of highly correlated symbols, such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD, and find their occasional convergences and divergences for trading opportunities. The indicator displays the following buffers: light-green thick line - price changes of the current symbol for TimeGap bars; light-blue thin line - price changes of the reference symbol ( LeadSymbo
FREE
ReturnAutoScale
Stanislav Korotky
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red. Parameters: period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96; smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5; mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; defa
FREE
PointsVsBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
FREE
OrderBook Recorder
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker in real time. The expert OrderBook Recorder records market book changes and stores them in local files for further usage in indicators and expert adviser, including testing in the tester. The expert stores market book
FREE
HZZM
Stanislav Korotky
4 (1)
Indicators
This is an adaptive ZigZag based on modification of  HZZ indicator (original source code is available in this article ). Most important changes in this version: two additional indicator buffers added for zigzag evolution monitoring - they show cross signs at points where zigzag direction first changes; zigzag range (H) autodetection on day by day basis; time-dependent adjustment of zigzag range. Parameters: H - zigzag range in points; this parameter is similar to original HZZ, but it can take 0
FREE
WalkForwardBuilder MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This script allows performing a walk-forward analysis of trading experts based on the data collected by the WalkForwardLight MT5 library. The script builds a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it, in the form of a single HTML page. This script is optional, as the library automatically generates the report immediate after the optimization in the tester is complete. However, the script is convenient because it allows using the same collected data to rebuild th
FREE
Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
FREE
OrderBook Utilities
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
OrderBook Utilities is a script, which performs several service operations on order book hob-files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The script processes a file for work symbol of the current chart. The file date is selected by means of the input parameter CustomDate (if it's filled in) or by the point where the script is dropped on the chart. Depending from the operation, useful information is written into the log, and optionally new file is created. The operation is selected by the input parame
FREE
Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
ExtraMajorLevelExtremums
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
If you like trading crosses (such as AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURCHF, and similar), you should take into account what happens with major currencies (especially, USD and EUR) against the work pair: for example, while trading AUDJPY, important levels from AUDUSD and USDJPY may have an implicit effect. This indicator allows you to view hidden levels, calculated from the major rates. It finds nearest extremums in major quotes for specified history depth, which most likely form resistence or support levels, a
EvoLevels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator displays most prominent price levels and their changes in history. It dynamically detects regions where price movements form attractors and shows up to 8 of them. The attractors can serve as resistance or support levels and outer bounds for rates. Parameters: WindowSize - number of bars in the sliding window which is used for detection of attractors; default is 100; MaxBar - number of bars to process (for performance optimization); default is 1000; when the indicator is called from
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
ResistanceAndSupportDensityFunction
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Most of traders use resistance and support levels for trading, and many people draw these levels as lines that go through extremums on a chart. When someone does this manually, he normally does this his own way, and every trader finds different lines as important. How can one be sure that his vision is correct? This indicator helps to solve this problem. It builds a complete set of virtual lines of resistance and support around current price and calculates density function for spatial distributi
ExtraMajorMultiChannels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator draws a histogram of important levels for several major currencies attached to the current cross rates. It is intended for using on charts of crosses. It displays a histogram calculated from levels of nearest extremums of related major currencies. For example, hidden levels for AUDJPY can be detected by analyzing extremums of AUD and JPY rates against USD, EUR, GBP, and CHF. All instruments built from these currencies must be available on the client. This is an extended version of
StatBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator provides a statistic histogram of estimated price movements for intraday bars. It builds a histogram of average price movements for every intraday bar in history, separately for each day of week. Bars with movements above standard deviation or with higher percentage of buys than sells, or vice versa, can be used as direct trading signals. The indicator looks up current symbol history and sums up returns on every single intraday bar on a specific day of week. For example, if current
PriceProbability
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an easy to use signal indicator which shows and alerts probability measures for buys and sells in near future. It is based on statistical data gathered on existing history and takes into account all observed price changes versus corresponding bar intervals in the past. The statistical calculations use the same matrix as another related indicator - PointsVsBars. Once the indicator is placed on a chart, it shows 2 labels with current estimation of signal probability and alerts when signal
CCFpExtra
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
CCFpExtra is an extended version of the classic cluster indicator - CCFp. This is the MT4 version of indicator  CCFpExt available for MT5. Despite the fact that MT5 version was published first, it is MT4 version which was initially developed and tested, long before MT4 market was launched. Main Features Arbitrary groups of tickers or currencies are supported: can be Forex, CFDs, futures, spot, indices; Time alignment of bars for different symbols with proper handling of possibly missing bars, in
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tora3249H
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tora3249H 2018.12.03 11:13 
 

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