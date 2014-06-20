ManualBackTest

This is a technical indicator that put on strategy tester the buttons of the expert adviser "Control adora". Usually when applied the controladora to the strategy tester, the buttons do not appear and therefore its functions (like directly buy, sell, close orders or place stop loss indicator) can't be used. But now you can if have the Manual Backtest indicator.

If you don't have Control adora, you can get it from here.

This indicator get on the chart the buttons that can be of use in strategy tester: Buy, Sell, Stop loss indicator above and below, and Close Order.

Please watch the control adora instructive video or read the controladora instructions to get better knowledge about it.