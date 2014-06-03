DollarAndEuroIndex

This is an extension of the previous published DollarIndex with the addition of the function for calculating EURO Index under ICE Formula.

Note that the broker should provide the following data:



For Dollar Index formula, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK and USDCHF are needed.

For Euro Index formula, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURSEK and EURCHF are needed.

Now in this version if the SEK (the most uncommon) is not provided, the formula still works, since it adds 0.0001 to its value, but the index will be less accurate.

Also note that EURO index was de-listed starting from May 20 2011, so its accuracy is unknown for me due to lack of reference.

The way to call the indicator for USD is setting the field True=Dollar,False=EURO to False as showed in the pic.

If your broker inserts a prefix before the currency pair name, use Prefix field and write exactly what the broker adds. For example, if the broker adds FX- before EURUSD pair name (FX-EURUSD), add FX- here.

If your broker inserts a suffix after the currency pair name, use Sufix field and write exactly what the broker adds. For example, if the broker adds m after EURUSD pair name (EURUSDm), add m here.

Some slight inaccuracy could be displayed in the values of the pair due to the decimal use and pair valuation, so trading Dollar Index is not recommended. However, if you use the indicator as a reference, it will suit your needs well.