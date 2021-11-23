EntryLine

This is a free plug-in for Control-adora Expert adviser.

It's main function is to create a Buy Stop arrow on the chart or a Sell Stop arrow when the price crosses above or below a trend line, which will allow Control-adora expert open a new trade when the desired lines will be crossed by the price.


Settings

  • Prefix: Write here the prefix used to identify which trend lines are subject to be watched, value "Trendline" is set by default.
  • Always use On Close Only: When set to true (by default) the cross over or under the line must be with the last closed candle (bar 1). Otherwise this value is obtained from the comment line reading the OCO value provided by the Control-adora expert (we think 'true' is more reliable when you want to use OCO1).
  • Color for used lines: Set the color for lines that created a buy or sell arrow.

In order to use this indicator just add a trend line in your chart and set it's name to begin with the very same text that you indicated in the indicator's prefix parameter.


Features

  • Sound alarm when the line had been crossed by the price.
  • As security feature, the last trendline's node must be further than actual time in order to consider a trend line cross signal (meaning ray won't activate the cross condition).
  • When the FT (fixed time frame) label is active in the Control-adora, this indicator uses it as well.
  • Re-arrange of existing Buy Stop or Sell Stop arrows (in case they all ready exist in the chart).

For more information and better understanding of this indicator please watch the demo video included.

Video EntryLine
Recommended products
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (59)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicators
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Utilities
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.86 (36)
Utilities
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilities
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Neonplox Trade Manager
Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
Utilities
n3oNpLoX Trade Manager Market Order. Stop Order. Limit Order. To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk. As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk. Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point. 5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR) It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money
FREE
Daily Sacrifice Pro
Jesse Frank Cornelson
3 (1)
Utilities
This is an expanded version of my Daily Sacrifice EA that closes old losing trades at the expense of a portion of your profits. This helps to slowly work away drawdown and accelerate the closure of martingale grids *** Pro Features *** Include/Exclude symbols.   These fields are empty by default, but if populated allow you to include only specific symbols or alternatively exclude specific symbols Execute on an hourly interval.   Allows the EA to be ran every so many hours rather than on a fixed
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
MerkaStudent
Merkabot
Experts
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
Francesco Strappini
Utilities
Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique Totally visual, setup everything from control panel Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653 Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading le
FREE
Auto Trailing Stop and Breakeven MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Auto Trailing Stop and Breakeven - Free - Free Trailing Stop and Break Even Manager - Trailing Stop EA Free - Auto Breakeven Free automatic trailing stop and breakeven manager for MT4. Moves your stop loss to break even and trails it for you - on every trade, hands-free. The free edition of Trail Architect. Stop letting winning trades turn into losers. This free automatic Trailing Stop and Breakeven manager watches your open positions and moves the stop loss for you - first to break even, then
FREE
ManageEquity
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Utilities
ManageEquity - A Powerful Trading Utility for Risk Management ManageEquity is a simple yet powerful trading utility designed to enhance risk management strategies. By attaching this utility to a single chart and specifying the maximum dollar amount for both profit and loss, traders can effectively manage their open orders. With ManageEquity, traders can easily set their desired profit target and maximum acceptable loss for all open trades. Once the profit target is reached or the maximum loss th
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilities
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the   Basic Theme Builder   indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 4. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT5 version The   Basic Theme Builder   in
FREE
Close all treads with Tp and SL
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Utilities
Close_All_Trades_with_TP_SL is a reliable and efficient MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and automate trade management for all open positions on your MT4 account. This EA is especially useful for traders who open multiple trades quickly or use high-frequency strategies where manual TP/SL placement becomes difficult and time-consuming. The primary purpose of the EA is to ensure that every open trade—whether Buy or Sell—always has a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) applied. M
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager
Anh Tho Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilities
UltraFast Trade Manager V2.60 - The Ultimate "True Break-Even" Utility The UltraFast Trade Manager is not an auto-trading robot that opens trades. It is a professional Trade Manager . Whether you use a Grid/Martingale EA, or trade manually, this tool manages your open trades, calculates your real profits, hides your targets from the broker, and closes your trades with one click. Version 2.60 is completely dummy-proof. It calculates everything for you, so you never have to guess your profit again
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. Our best seller for MT4 — Gold Viper Breakout (XAUUSD, MT4 version): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182520 Want it traded autom
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicators
The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Countdown Bar Timer
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Countdown timer till the bar closure, + % Progress status:  #1 multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Timeframe for Calulculation; true / false: Higher TimeFrame option (next from the currently used: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Position: 1 = Bottom Left corner; 2 = Bottom Right corner; 3 = Top Left corner; 4 = Top Right corner; Font Size; Color; Font Style;
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
InnovaDash Smart Sync MT4
Blok Capital
Utilities
InnovaDash Smart Sync is the official data connector designed to bridge your MetaTrader terminal directly to your InnovaDash Analytics dashboard. Built for professional traders, this lightweight utility runs silently in the background, automatically pushing your live equity updates, open positions, and historical trading data to InnovaDash. Why InnovaDash? InnovaDash is a premium, cloud-based quantitative analytics suite that transforms your raw trade data into actionable insights to improve
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.29 (31)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Ind4 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Indicators
INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
More from author
Elliott Wave Tool Lite
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Utilities
This is a reduced version, demo if you like, of the published Elliott Wave Tool 7Pasos . The limitations for this tool vs Elliott Wave Tool 7pasos are the following: Only one account possible, the original tool has 1 principal and 4 alternative accounts. Only one degree (Primary) is available, in the original tool 12 different degrees (6 in micro) are at your disposition. As only one degree is available, the functions to upgrade and downgrade the degree of the selected wave are disabled. Fixed c
FREE
ConditionalLimitOrders
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is an indicator that works as a plug-in for Control-adora and lets you set buy limit (bl) or sell limit (sl) orders when a trigger level is reached. This could be useful when you want for example wait until the price breaks support or resistance level and then place a limit order to take advantage of this breakout with a better price. In order to use this indicator, after placing the indicator on the chart with the Control-adora expert working on it, just add 2 Price Labels or trend lines a
FREE
ATRonPrices
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Indicators
ATR on Prices is simply an ATR indicator that plot a line for Resistance and Support using the Average True Range calculation. You can set the ATR daily periods, to be calculated. As well you can set the reference price to add and subtract the ATR measure to obtain the ATR Top and ATR Bottom lines, using the Open Price (that is fixed) or the Middle (HL/2) price (that will vary on the day) Or adding the ATR to the daily low and subtracting it from the daily high . You can use full ATR measure or
FREE
ShowHideTradeLevels
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This simple free script will allow you to show  your trade levels on the chart without disclosing their size. If the chart has no trade levels, the script will plot them using a white horizontal line for the order price, a red one for the stop loss and a blue one for the take profit. If the chart already shows trade levels, the script will delete them, this will allow avoiding doubling trade level indications. Every trade level line will contain in its description the ticket of the order. Tip:
FREE
Dollar Index
Sergio D. Rocha
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator calculates directly the value of the dollar index by using the ICE formula to plot the chart, this can help you as reference. You do not need your broker to provide the ICE DX to use this indicator, is a way to have it calculated. Little discrepancies could be found in the exact value of the candles or time due closing time of the trading floor and the use of decimals, but generally will give you good reference.  You need your broker offers the feed for the following pairs in orde
FREE
Trailing Even for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
Trailing Even is a free complement for the Control adora Expert Adviser. It adds a trailing stop function and changes the exit level that works as stop loss if some price is reached, let's review how to make it work: First of all make sure you have the same language selected both in the Control adora Expert and in this indicator.  Change of the exit level that works as stop loss with "BES" and "BEO": This function needs 2 arrows to work: 1 named BES (stands for Break Even Start) place it at the
FREE
ManualBackTest
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a technical indicator that put on strategy tester the buttons of the expert adviser "Control adora". Usually when applied the controladora to the strategy tester, the buttons do not appear and therefore its functions (like directly buy, sell, close orders or place stop loss indicator) can't be used. But now you can if have the Manual Backtest indicator. If you don't have Control adora, you can get it from here . This indicator get on the chart the buttons that can be of use in strategy t
FREE
DollarAndEuroIndex
Sergio D. Rocha
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is an extension of the previous published DollarIndex with the addition of the function for calculating EURO Index under ICE Formula. Note that the broker should provide the following data: For Dollar Index formula, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK and USDCHF are needed. For Euro Index formula, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURSEK and EURCHF are needed. Now in this version if the SEK (the most uncommon) is not provided, the formula still works, since it adds 0.0001 to its value, but the index will
FREE
Objects Show
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a script that is made to work in conjunction with the Objects Hide script Re-draw again the objects removed in the chart by the Objects Hide script Just drag and drop over the desired chart when you want to recall the objects deleted by Objects Hide Using this scripts system you can have the option to hide (remove) all graphical objects in the chart and recover them again later. Objects Hide is purchasable here in mql5.com find out more about this on this link. Please watch the demo tuto
FREE
Delete All
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very silly script but perhaps you find it useful. It deletes all objects from the chart. I recommend setting a hot key to call it just by pressing a couple of keys on your keyboard.  To avoid accidental deletion of object, the script will ask you to confirm the action as you won't be available to restore them with "undo" (Ctrl+Z).
FREE
ActInside
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This indicator is a plug-in for Controladora Expert Adviser , which allows you to set a specific area, and the Controladora will open a buy or a sell, if the candle closes inside this area. To make it work in a chart with the Controladora installed, add the Act Inside indicator, then add a rectangle shape into the chart and re-size it to cover only the area where the close of a candle should be in order to send the buy or sell order. Rename the rectangle as AI and in it's description write buy,
FREE
SundayCandle
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very simple indicator that mixes the Sunday session with the Monday one. This is useful because the Sunday session is a partial session mostly with only Australian and Asian sessions included, so the analysis of the Monday's daily session if mixed with Sunday tends to be more comprehensive. This indicator plots a candle with the following values: Open - the Friday's Close or Sunday's Open (depending on your choice). High - the highest High of Sunday and Monday. Low - the lowest Low of
FREE
AllHere for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
AllHere is a plug-in for Control-adora that works as information panel. Its main function is to show you all the Control-adora elements placed in the chart, like the Control-adora's orders or the exit lines. On the lower left corner, AllHere shows a collection of buttons classified by color (you can set them in the indicator's properties) for several elements used in Control-adora system: Stop loss indications (stop loss Arrows) Exit lines Above (Above trend lines) Exit lines Below (Below trend
FREE
ZeroEntryOrder Plug in
Sergio D. Rocha
4 (1)
Utilities
This is a technical indicator that works as a plug-in for "Control adora" - the Expert Advisor that helps you to calculate, place and control positions on the chart. When run on a chart with Control adora EA, this plug-in allows setting entry levels that send orders at contact, while you have StopCloseOnly (OCO in Comments) = 1 settled in Control adora (meaning that without this, the indicator will send the order only when the price Close crosses the arrow level). This indicator only works if yo
FREE
TradeALot for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
"TradeALot" is a plug-in for the Expert Advisor Control-adora . It allow you to place programmed orders without the need to write the name of the order in the Arrow (like bs, ss, bl, sl, sl1, sl2, etc). Just drag and drop the button for "Programmed Buys" or "Programmed Sells" over the candles-zone at the place where you want to program the order and TradeALot will compare the bid price with the position where you dropped the button and will decide if the order need to be "Stop" or "Limit". With
FREE
LevelsGrid
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a simple script that places a defined number of lines above and below a given price.  The script lets you set the number of lines, the separation in pips and the color.   Instructions: Drop the script on a chart to draw the level lines  If the last parameter is set to false, the script will delete the lines previously placed by it.  Parameters:  English? Turn it yes to use English language, false will turn language to Spanish  Separation Set the pips distance among lines  From Price Ca
FREE
MP SymbolList
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This script is to be used with the Market Patroller indicator as a constructor for a specialized list of symbols based in all the available symbols listed in your MT4's Market Watch window. You can reduce the list depending upon several considerations: List only some symbols that have some instrument, for example, if your broker have 5 EUR pairs (EURXXX or XXXEUR). Exclude some symbols, for example, if you do not want to trade today GBP related pairs, this will avoid any GBPXXX or XXXGBP symbol
FREE
BigPanel
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
BigPanel is a plug-in indicator that works exclusively with Control adora Expert Advisor. Its main functions are as follows: Select two types of button arrangement (horizontal or vertical) Change the buttons' size (from small to big; there are five different sizes in total) Move the buttons' panel around the chart. The arrangement and size can be settled in the indicators properties. To move the buttons' panel, click once over the hand button and move your mouse, the panel will follow it. To sto
FREE
PerfectLine
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Utilities
When drawing a trend line or other objects, there is a natural deviation when you place the object from a higher time frame, and then go to watch it in a lower time frame. PerfectLine is a technical indicator that solves this problem. Once you touch a line after drawing it, Perfect Line will find the exact spot in the lower time frame available for it's position and then rectifies where it should be. Perfect Line uses a five pixels pre-established tolerance, if a difference between the line's no
LabelKiller
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a plug-in indicator for Control-adora that eliminates all the listed labels when a specific price is reached. Just add the indicator to the same chart where Control-adora runs and place a price label named Killer at the level where you want to trigger the label deletion. The trigger will be activated when the price goes beyond the Killer label. In its properties, set the labels you wish to delete separated with comma, replace the default values with the list of your desired labels to rem
FREE
AboutSymbol
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very simple script that will show you the following info about any symbol in your chart: Point, digits, spread, stop level, lot size, tick value, tick size, swap long, swap short, starting date (if future contract), expiration date (if future contract), trade allowed, minimum lot size, lot step, maximum lot size, swap type, profit calculation mode, margin calculation mode, initial margin, margin maintenance, margin when hedged, margin required, freeze level. All this info is extracted
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review