This indicator calculates directly the value of the dollar index by using the ICE formula to plot the chart, this can help you as reference. You do not need your broker to provide the ICE DX to use this indicator, is a way to have it calculated.

Little discrepancies could be found in the exact value of the candles or time due closing time of the trading floor and the use of decimals, but generally will give you good reference.

You need your broker offers the feed for the following pairs in order to calculate the DX: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK y USDCHF.