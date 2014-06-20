LevelsGrid

This is a simple script that places a defined number of lines above and below a given price.  The script lets you set the number of lines, the separation in pips and the color.

 

Instructions:

Drop the script on a chart to draw the level lines 

If the last parameter is set to false, the script will delete the lines previously placed by it. 


Parameters: 

English? Turn it yes to use English language, false will turn language to Spanish 

Separation Set the pips distance among lines 

From Price Can set a start point price to draw the lines, if set zero, actual price will be used 

Lines Above and Below Set the number of levels to draw  Line Color Set the color for the levels

Video LevelsGrid
Filter:
Michel
121
Michel 2021.10.05 23:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergio D. Rocha
16385
Reply from developer Sergio D. Rocha 2021.10.06 11:37
Me da gusto, gracias por comentar!
Reply to review