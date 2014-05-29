Elliott Wave Tool Lite

This is a reduced version, demo if you like, of the published Elliott Wave Tool 7Pasos.

The limitations for this tool vs Elliott Wave Tool 7pasos are the following:

Only one account possible, the original tool has 1 principal and 4 alternative accounts.

Only one degree (Primary) is available, in the original tool 12 different degrees (6 in micro) are at your disposition.

As only one degree is available, the functions to upgrade and downgrade the degree of the selected wave are disabled.

Fixed color to the count, in the original tool you can set the color for the principal and alternative counts.

Only 1 wave per structure can be stated, once 1 structure is released, the check button will delete the actual structure to start a new one.

The help screens to remind you the key points of the structures (impulses, diagonals, triangles, flats, etc.) are disabled, in the original tool, when pressing the "?" button, a resume with the key points of the actual structure is displayed.

All the remaining options are available.

This is the video for the original tool https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uMhTtUVsmo, all functions are called the same. The only difference in lite version is that the buttons with the functions restricted will not act or will not appear.