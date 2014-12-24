ATRonPrices

5

ATR on Prices is simply an ATR indicator that plot a line for Resistance and Support using the Average True Range calculation.

You can set the ATR daily periods, to be calculated.

As well you can set the reference price to add and subtract the ATR measure to obtain the ATR Top and ATR Bottom lines, using the Open Price (that is fixed) or the Middle (HL/2) price (that will vary on the day) Or adding the ATR to the daily low and subtracting it from the daily high .

You can use full ATR measure or it's half (referred in the Range properties as Medium). 

Also you can set the colors, width and style for those lines.

You can use it to measure the levels where the odds to extend the daily range are diminishing. 

Video ATRonPrices
Reviews 4
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.10 22:33 
 

Very good indicator

Recommended products
Pivot Points Daily MT4
Davide Zunino
5 (1)
Indicators
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
FREE
Symbol Name Drawer
Ruslan Jakishev
Indicators
Add indicator "Symbol Name Drawer " on chart. Indicator creates text object with name of current symbol. You can change symbols on chart and indicator automatically changes text. Free to use. Simple tool. If you have any suggestion you can write me about it in comments. I try to improve this tool in future versions. Thanks for using my indicator. If you want to order something special in mql4 or mql5 message.
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version : Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5 Features :  Automatic
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicators
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Three Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
5 (5)
Indicators
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple metho
FREE
Pip Value Calculator In Lots
Sergey Oleinik
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes. The MT5 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230 Description by lines Line 1 - deposit currency. Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters) . All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size. Line 3 - calculation of value for one point. Line 4 - calculation of value for spread. All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters) . All you need t
FREE
Moving Averages OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (2)
Indicators
The Moving Averages On-Off  let you  control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments . --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff It's possible to use three Moving Averages , defined as  Short ,  Medium ,  Long or Raimbow MA 5,10,20,50,100,200. Input MOVING AVERAGES You can customize the price type used for calculation : close, open
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
CPR Pivot Lines
Hiren Parekh
4.75 (4)
Indicators
CPR Pivot Lines It Will Draw Pivot   Point R1,R2,R3 S1,S2,S3 Tc Bc   Best Part Is That You Can Even Add Values Of High,Low,Close Manually Also To Get Your All Levels On Chart. So If Your Broker Data Of High ,Low ,Close Is Incorrect Then You Don’t Have To Depend On Them Anymore. You Can Even Modify All Lines Style. It Will Show Line In Floating Style And Not Continues Mess.
FREE
Neuro Scalper
Tom Seljakin
Indicators
''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,, Neuro Scalper   is developed exactly for such trading approach .   It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell. The indicator is universal and suitable f
FREE
Radar Mechas
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator that serves to look at the size of the wick that leaves the candles according to the size that generates an alert to make manual entries. Take advantage of it to the maximum that a strategy poses vaces of the size of the wick of the previous candle or of the same current candle. to enter to buy and sell. It is an indicator that is necessary for any analysis that is taken for a new entry. It will be your favorite tool.
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Magic Supply Demand MT4
Reni
5 (1)
Indicators
Magic Supply Demand Indicator works on all products and timeframes. It is a new formula, and   the very new features are two zone strength functions adjustable by user input!   This is a great advantage in trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the zone strength with   min X-factor of price travel away, you will be able to tell whether the zone is strong or not. The supply and demand zones are used as an alert trigger.   You can use popup alert with sound on MetaTra
FREE
GJPivot support and resistance
David Jumbo
5 (1)
Indicators
PLEASE HELP REVIEW/ SUPPORT/ SHARE THIS OTHER INDICATOR  HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51637  AS YOU DOWNLOAD THIS ONE FOR FREE. THANKS. A. This pivot indicator shows the days Pivot Price. Yellow line is pivot point. Blue line is resistance and red line is support. B. It also shows Resistance  R0.5, R1, R1.5, R2, R2.5, and R3 C.It also shows support S0.5, S1, S1.5, S2, S2.5, and S3 INPUT: Under input you will see 3 Variables 1.ExtFomula. Here you can set your preferred exit at a
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Fractal Swing Detection Pro
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
Indicators
Hello, I need reviews from you guys. Thank you Fractal Swing Detector Pro Indicator is designed to help traders   identify key swing points in the market . By combining fractal an d pivot analysis, this indicator   provides deeper insights into price movements an d potential reversals. Key Features: Fractal Analysis:   Identify high   and low fractals with the option to use either   3 or 5 bar fractals . Fractals help detect minor reversal points within   trends. Pivot Points:   Advance d pivot
FREE
FFx OnBalanceVolume
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Time Range Separator
Chantal Sala
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
FREE
Sm Ichimoku Scanner
Steeve Christian Martol
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System. The outcome is displayed on a board. This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart. Up to 10 Currencies can be watched. Scanned elements And Legend "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.  "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
FisherYur4ik by Yuri
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
Indicators
Fisher Yur4ik Indicator is a momentum indicator originated by Yuri Prokiev (Russian). I combined the Fisher Test indicator with other indicators to sieve/filter signals. It is not used as a standalone indicator but in combination to filter out Price Action signals.  I have uploaded this indicator (Fisher test) for download alongside the 3Bar_Play signal indicator for signals to appear. It is free.
FREE
RoundNumber
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
3.5 (2)
Indicators
RoundNumbers indicator is a simple and powerful psychological price levels. Trader usually use these levels as a Support and Resistance (SnR). Indicator Input: Levels - Numbers of levels drawn on chart. Default 30 levels. BoxSize - Box size drawn on each levels, indicate buffers around levels. Default value 1pips (10point) above and below each levels. ZoneSize - Distance between each levels, default value 10pips (100point). Style & Colours - User inputs customization. For MT5 version, please re
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Premium MA Signal
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Stop Guessing, Start Trading: Introducing the Premium MA Signal Indicator! Are you tired of confusing charts and mixed signals that cost you money? The Premium MA Signal Indicator is your solution. It’s engineered to cut through the market noise and deliver clear, confident trading signals directly onto your chart. This isn't just a basic Moving Average; it's a complete, professional trend analysis system designed to help you spot high-probability trades effortlessly. This is your chance to trad
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Zigzag Auto Channel
OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Automatically draws channel base on zigzag, with option to draw zigzag based on candle wicks or close prices. All zigzag parameters can be adjusted in settings, option to display or hide zigzag also available, every other adjustable settings are self explanatory by their name, or at least so I believe.  Only download this indicator if you need a program to automatically plot channels for you based on zigzag of any specific settings. 
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Elliott Wave Tool Lite
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Utilities
This is a reduced version, demo if you like, of the published Elliott Wave Tool 7Pasos . The limitations for this tool vs Elliott Wave Tool 7pasos are the following: Only one account possible, the original tool has 1 principal and 4 alternative accounts. Only one degree (Primary) is available, in the original tool 12 different degrees (6 in micro) are at your disposition. As only one degree is available, the functions to upgrade and downgrade the degree of the selected wave are disabled. Fixed c
FREE
AboutSymbol
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very simple script that will show you the following info about any symbol in your chart: Point, digits, spread, stop level, lot size, tick value, tick size, swap long, swap short, starting date (if future contract), expiration date (if future contract), trade allowed, minimum lot size, lot step, maximum lot size, swap type, profit calculation mode, margin calculation mode, initial margin, margin maintenance, margin when hedged, margin required, freeze level. All this info is extracted
FREE
Dollar Index
Sergio D. Rocha
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator calculates directly the value of the dollar index by using the ICE formula to plot the chart, this can help you as reference. You do not need your broker to provide the ICE DX to use this indicator, is a way to have it calculated. Little discrepancies could be found in the exact value of the candles or time due closing time of the trading floor and the use of decimals, but generally will give you good reference.  You need your broker offers the feed for the following pairs in orde
FREE
DollarAndEuroIndex
Sergio D. Rocha
4.67 (3)
Indicators
This is an extension of the previous published DollarIndex with the addition of the function for calculating EURO Index under ICE Formula. Note that the broker should provide the following data: For Dollar Index formula, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK and USDCHF are needed. For Euro Index formula, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURSEK and EURCHF are needed. Now in this version if the SEK (the most uncommon) is not provided, the formula still works, since it adds 0.0001 to its value, but the index will
FREE
Objects Show
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a script that is made to work in conjunction with the Objects Hide script Re-draw again the objects removed in the chart by the Objects Hide script Just drag and drop over the desired chart when you want to recall the objects deleted by Objects Hide Using this scripts system you can have the option to hide (remove) all graphical objects in the chart and recover them again later. Objects Hide is purchasable here in mql5.com find out more about this on this link. Please watch the demo tuto
FREE
LevelsGrid
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a simple script that places a defined number of lines above and below a given price.  The script lets you set the number of lines, the separation in pips and the color.   Instructions: Drop the script on a chart to draw the level lines  If the last parameter is set to false, the script will delete the lines previously placed by it.  Parameters:  English? Turn it yes to use English language, false will turn language to Spanish  Separation Set the pips distance among lines  From Price Ca
FREE
EntryLine
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a free plug-in for Control-adora Expert adviser. It's main function is to create a Buy Stop arrow on the chart or a Sell Stop arrow when the price crosses above or below a trend line, which will allow Control-adora expert open a new trade when the desired lines will be crossed by the price. Settings Prefix: Write here the prefix used to identify which trend lines are subject to be watched, value "Trendline" is set by default. Always use On Close Only: When set to true (by default) the c
FREE
LabelKiller
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a plug-in indicator for Control-adora that eliminates all the listed labels when a specific price is reached. Just add the indicator to the same chart where Control-adora runs and place a price label named Killer at the level where you want to trigger the label deletion. The trigger will be activated when the price goes beyond the Killer label. In its properties, set the labels you wish to delete separated with comma, replace the default values with the list of your desired labels to rem
FREE
TradeALot for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
"TradeALot" is a plug-in for the Expert Advisor Control-adora . It allow you to place programmed orders without the need to write the name of the order in the Arrow (like bs, ss, bl, sl, sl1, sl2, etc). Just drag and drop the button for "Programmed Buys" or "Programmed Sells" over the candles-zone at the place where you want to program the order and TradeALot will compare the bid price with the position where you dropped the button and will decide if the order need to be "Stop" or "Limit". With
FREE
SundayCandle
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very simple indicator that mixes the Sunday session with the Monday one. This is useful because the Sunday session is a partial session mostly with only Australian and Asian sessions included, so the analysis of the Monday's daily session if mixed with Sunday tends to be more comprehensive. This indicator plots a candle with the following values: Open - the Friday's Close or Sunday's Open (depending on your choice). High - the highest High of Sunday and Monday. Low - the lowest Low of
FREE
BigPanel
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
BigPanel is a plug-in indicator that works exclusively with Control adora Expert Advisor. Its main functions are as follows: Select two types of button arrangement (horizontal or vertical) Change the buttons' size (from small to big; there are five different sizes in total) Move the buttons' panel around the chart. The arrangement and size can be settled in the indicators properties. To move the buttons' panel, click once over the hand button and move your mouse, the panel will follow it. To sto
FREE
Delete All
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very silly script but perhaps you find it useful. It deletes all objects from the chart. I recommend setting a hot key to call it just by pressing a couple of keys on your keyboard.  To avoid accidental deletion of object, the script will ask you to confirm the action as you won't be available to restore them with "undo" (Ctrl+Z).
FREE
ConditionalLimitOrders
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is an indicator that works as a plug-in for Control-adora and lets you set buy limit (bl) or sell limit (sl) orders when a trigger level is reached. This could be useful when you want for example wait until the price breaks support or resistance level and then place a limit order to take advantage of this breakout with a better price. In order to use this indicator, after placing the indicator on the chart with the Control-adora expert working on it, just add 2 Price Labels or trend lines a
FREE
AllHere for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
AllHere is a plug-in for Control-adora that works as information panel. Its main function is to show you all the Control-adora elements placed in the chart, like the Control-adora's orders or the exit lines. On the lower left corner, AllHere shows a collection of buttons classified by color (you can set them in the indicator's properties) for several elements used in Control-adora system: Stop loss indications (stop loss Arrows) Exit lines Above (Above trend lines) Exit lines Below (Below trend
FREE
ManualBackTest
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a technical indicator that put on strategy tester the buttons of the expert adviser "Control adora". Usually when applied the controladora to the strategy tester, the buttons do not appear and therefore its functions (like directly buy, sell, close orders or place stop loss indicator) can't be used. But now you can if have the Manual Backtest indicator. If you don't have Control adora, you can get it from here . This indicator get on the chart the buttons that can be of use in strategy t
FREE
Trailing Even for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
Trailing Even is a free complement for the Control adora Expert Adviser. It adds a trailing stop function and changes the exit level that works as stop loss if some price is reached, let's review how to make it work: First of all make sure you have the same language selected both in the Control adora Expert and in this indicator.  Change of the exit level that works as stop loss with "BES" and "BEO": This function needs 2 arrows to work: 1 named BES (stands for Break Even Start) place it at the
FREE
ShowHideTradeLevels
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This simple free script will allow you to show  your trade levels on the chart without disclosing their size. If the chart has no trade levels, the script will plot them using a white horizontal line for the order price, a red one for the stop loss and a blue one for the take profit. If the chart already shows trade levels, the script will delete them, this will allow avoiding doubling trade level indications. Every trade level line will contain in its description the ticket of the order. Tip:
FREE
ZeroEntryOrder Plug in
Sergio D. Rocha
4 (1)
Utilities
This is a technical indicator that works as a plug-in for "Control adora" - the Expert Advisor that helps you to calculate, place and control positions on the chart. When run on a chart with Control adora EA, this plug-in allows setting entry levels that send orders at contact, while you have StopCloseOnly (OCO in Comments) = 1 settled in Control adora (meaning that without this, the indicator will send the order only when the price Close crosses the arrow level). This indicator only works if yo
FREE
ActInside
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This indicator is a plug-in for Controladora Expert Adviser , which allows you to set a specific area, and the Controladora will open a buy or a sell, if the candle closes inside this area. To make it work in a chart with the Controladora installed, add the Act Inside indicator, then add a rectangle shape into the chart and re-size it to cover only the area where the close of a candle should be in order to send the buy or sell order. Rename the rectangle as AI and in it's description write buy,
FREE
MP SymbolList
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This script is to be used with the Market Patroller indicator as a constructor for a specialized list of symbols based in all the available symbols listed in your MT4's Market Watch window. You can reduce the list depending upon several considerations: List only some symbols that have some instrument, for example, if your broker have 5 EUR pairs (EURXXX or XXXEUR). Exclude some symbols, for example, if you do not want to trade today GBP related pairs, this will avoid any GBPXXX or XXXGBP symbol
FREE
PerfectLine
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Utilities
When drawing a trend line or other objects, there is a natural deviation when you place the object from a higher time frame, and then go to watch it in a lower time frame. PerfectLine is a technical indicator that solves this problem. Once you touch a line after drawing it, Perfect Line will find the exact spot in the lower time frame available for it's position and then rectifies where it should be. Perfect Line uses a five pixels pre-established tolerance, if a difference between the line's no
Filter:
Mustafa Ertekin
642
Mustafa Ertekin 2022.10.28 12:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

forix7
627
forix7 2019.02.15 05:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.10 22:33 
 

Very good indicator

Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 15:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review