ATRonPrices

ATR on Prices is simply an ATR indicator that plot a line for Resistance and Support using the Average True Range calculation.

You can set the ATR daily periods, to be calculated.

As well you can set the reference price to add and subtract the ATR measure to obtain the ATR Top and ATR Bottom lines, using the Open Price (that is fixed) or the Middle (HL/2) price (that will vary on the day) Or adding the ATR to the daily low and subtracting it from the daily high .

You can use full ATR measure or it's half (referred in the Range properties as Medium).

Also you can set the colors, width and style for those lines.

You can use it to measure the levels where the odds to extend the daily range are diminishing.