AboutSymbol

This is a very simple script that will show you the following info about any symbol in your chart:

Point, digits, spread, stop level, lot size, tick value, tick size, swap long, swap short, starting date (if future contract), expiration date (if future contract), trade allowed, minimum lot size, lot step, maximum lot size, swap type, profit calculation mode, margin calculation mode, initial margin, margin maintenance, margin when hedged, margin required, freeze level.

All this info is extracted from the MarketInfo() function in MQL4 (if you want to have more reference about the meaning of this data).