DYJ ThreeMACross MT5

The DYJ ThreeMACross is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together.

Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3).

Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3).

The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.

Features

Monitors all pairs at the same time.

The EA monitors the top 23 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.

Recommended operation in any paris H1 chart

It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (recommended timeframe - M15 or D1).

Allows you to set up a working time or a specific news time.

Caution:



In order to get the data consistent with the screenshot effect.

Please back test the performance of UnionStandardInt-Live under the server of the real standard account MT5 of usgfx.

And Recommended operation in any paris H1 chart.

If you need higher performance, you need to optimize some of the following parameters：

MA settings Trading settings Alternatives settings trading time list TimeFrame

Input Parameters

InpMagic=52560075 -- magic number

InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. MA settings InpMA1FastPeriod = 5 -- MA Fast Period

InpMA2MidPeriod = 10 -- MA Middle Period

InpMA2SlowPeriod = 20 -- MA SlowPeriod

InpMA1Method = MODE_SMA

InpMA2Method = MODE_SMA

InpMA3Method = MODE_SMA

InpMA1AppliedPrice =PRICE_CLOSE

InpMA2AppliedPrice =PRICE_CLOSE

InpMA3AppliedPrice =PRICE_CLOSE

InpExtMASpread = 0 -- The difference between two Ma's Trading settings AutoLotLevel = Second -- Auto lots level

InpGlobalLotsExponent = 0.01 -- Global Lots Exponent

InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots

InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )

InpMaxSymbolOrders = 1 -- Number of symbols for existing positions

InpMaxPostionsNumber = 1 -- Postions Number of symbol

InpTakeProfit = 300 -- TakeProfit (in pips)

InpTakeProfit = 300 -- TakeProfit (in pips)

InpStopLoss = 200 -- Stop Loss (in pips) -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs

InpTraildelta = 10 -- Trailing Stop (ATR'Stoploss) Alternatives settings

InpUseAlternatives = true -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs

InpMainOrderType = NormalOrders

InpPendOrderDistance = 100

InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Distance Divisor

InpLossLotsExponent = 4 -- Volume of pending orders exponent

InpFastGeneticBasedAlgorithm = false -- Using Fast genetic Based algorithm Setting up automatic trading time list for base currency InpAutoTradeTime = true;

NZD_StartHour = HR_3

NZD_EndHour = HR_7

AUD_StartHour = HR_5

AUD_EndHour = HR_8

GBP_StartHour = HR_13

GBP_EndHour = HR_14

EUR_StartHour = HR_18

EUR_EndHour = HR_23

USD_StartHour = HR_18

USD_EndHour = HR_23

XAU_StartHour = HR_18

XAU_EndHour = HR_23

XAG_StartHour = HR_18

XAG_EndHour = HR_23

CAD_StartHour = HR_16

CAD_EndHour = HR_17

CHF_StartHour = HR_11

CHF_EndHour = HR_12 Manual Setting of all Currency Trading Time InpStartTradeTime = HR_18

InpEndTradeTime = HR_23



