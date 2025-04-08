SwS Mt5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic: It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread.
The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections.
All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing .
This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
Principal Input:
Sl: Stop loss in Pip.
Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.
Autolot: Lot automatic.
Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.
Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.
Kperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %K line calculation.
Dperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %D line calculation.
Slowing STOC: Slowing value.
Ma method STOC: Type of averaging. Can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.
Price field STOC: Parameter of price selection for calculations. Can be one of the ENUM_STO_PRICE values.
Limit Up: Value of limit UPPER to the entry in Stochastic.
Limit Down: Value of limit LOWER to the entry in Stochastic.
TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
For any questions you can write me a message
Try the FREE demo now