SwS Mt5

SwS Scalping whit Stocastic: It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.

It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread.
The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections.
All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing .


This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.


You can download the demo and test it yourself. 



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for  multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


SlStop loss  in Pip.

Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

AutolotLot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

Kperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %K line calculation.

Dperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %D line calculation.            

Slowing STOC Slowing value.

Ma method STOC: Type of averaging. Can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.       

Price field STOC:  Parameter of price selection for calculations. Can be one of the ENUM_STO_PRICE values.

Limit Up: Value of limit UPPER to the entry in Stochastic.

Limit Down Value of limit LOWER to the entry in Stochastic.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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