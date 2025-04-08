



Sl: Stop loss in Pip.

Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

Autolot: Lot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

Kperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %K line calculation.

Dperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %D line calculation.

Slowing STOC: Slowing value.

Ma method STOC: Type of averaging. Can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.

Price field STOC: Parameter of price selection for calculations. Can be one of the ENUM_STO_PRICE values.

Limit Up: Value of limit UPPER to the entry in Stochastic.

Limit Down: Value of limit LOWER to the entry in Stochastic.

TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.