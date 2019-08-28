MA reverse Crossover MT5
- Experts
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AMS TradingWe code Indicators and Experts in MT4 and MT5 for real traders requiring robust, modular, reliable and extensible systems.
• You're an IB or Trader with a clear trading recipe.
• We're engineers who build it with extensibility, stability and user-friendliness.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers.
It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings.
- Easy to use and supervise
- Fully customizable moving average settings
- Customizable TP
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Trades will be closed on opposite signals
- Built-in money management
The EA implements the following behaviors:
- Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers
- Reverse: closes open positions at opposite signal and opens reverse position
Additionally, it implements the following money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
EA doesn't work