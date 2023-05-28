Finanix Gold EA MT5

Finanix Gold EA is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of data-driven insights and proven trading strategies.

This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading XAUUSD/Gold. It is also capable of trading any instrument.

Introducing the cutting-edge Finanix Gold EA, powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a competitive edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Leveraging the latest advancements in mathematical modeling, it employs complex algorithms to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions.

Equipped with exceptional computation power, this expert advisor swiftly processes vast amounts of data, enabling it to identify profitable trading opportunities with remarkable precision. Its sophisticated algorithms utilize a range of mathematical functions, including statistical analysis, pattern recognition, and trend forecasting, to generate highly accurate trades. Traders can rely on this expert advisor to deliver timely and actionable entries, which allows it to capitalize on market movements and maximize profits.

MT4 version link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98836?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

INPUT PARAMATERS

  • Start FINANIX - start or pause the EA
  • Magic Number -  unique number that the program assigns to its orders
  • Lot Size - base number of lots for first order
  • Take Profit ($) - minimum profit garnered , but because this function is done through AI-driven calculations, the program would strive to achieve maximum profits
  • Risk Per Series (0-Equity) (S) - minimum amount risked
  • Distance (Points) - minimum distance between layers
  • Recovery Mode - lot multiplier to recover
  • Maximum Trade (0-Unlimited) - maximum number of orders
  • Comment - order's comment


Recommended inputs/set:

See screenshot for recommended set.

Other recommendations:

Do not input a large base lot.
Make sure your take profit is evidently proportional to the base lot size. Example: 0.01 lot = $5-$10


CONTACT ME:

Should you have further inquiries or problems, I am very much willing to hear from you. Please direct message me @ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/charlesdy/seller. Thank you!


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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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